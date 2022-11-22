 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class C-2 rewind: Norfolk Catholic 23, Hartington Cedar Catholic 0

A quick recap of Tuesday's Class C-2 state championship game at Memorial Stadium.

Final: Norfolk Catholic 23, Hartington Cedar Catholic 0.

Turning point: Trailing 16-0, Hartington CC embarked on its lone drive of the first half that crossed into Norfolk Catholic, getting inside the 20-yard line even. But the Trojans opted for a pass on fourth-and-2, which fell incomplete and took the air out of the west sideline.

It was over when ...: Norfolk Catholic had completely controlled the game, but at the end of the day, the score — 16-0 — isn't insurmountable. That changed on Brandon Kollars' 8-yard run midway through the fourth quarter that gave the Knights a 23-0 lead.

Game ball: Iowa commit Kade Pieper led Norfolk Catholic's stout defensive effort with seven tackles, including two sacks and two tackles for loss.

Talking hardware: Norfolk Catholic, well, has been here before. Tuesday marks state title No. 11 for the Knights, who last won the crown in Class C-1 in 2017.

 

