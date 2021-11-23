Class C-2 rewind: Archbishop Bergan beats Norfolk Catholic 49-20; Koa McIntyre throws 5 TDs

A quick recap of Tuesday's Class C-2 state championship game at Memorial Stadium.

Final: Archbishop Bergan 49, Norfolk Catholic 20.

Turning point: Archbishop Bergan took a 14-7 lead on Jarett Boggs' 5-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 10 seconds left in the first quarter. Eight seconds later, Bergan scored again after recovering a squib kickoff down at the Norfolk Catholic 10-yard line, as Koa McIntyre promptly threw a sweet fade pass to his brother Kade.

It was over when … : Koa McIntyre threw his third touchdown pass of the third first quarter, a 42-yard strike with 4 seconds left in the opening period to give his team a 28-7 lead.

Game ball: Koa McIntyre. It's not often you see a high school quarterback with an arm that combines strength and accuracy the way he does. Three of his five TD passes went for 40-plus yards, and they all looked effortless. Plus, he took a shot to the ribs in the third quarter and returned shortly after to play safety on defense.

Talking hardware: Archbishop Bergan, which finished runner-up last season, wins its first state football title since 1979.

