 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class C-2 rewind: Archbishop Bergan beats Norfolk Catholic 49-20; Koa McIntyre throws 5 TDs
0 Comments

Class C-2 rewind: Archbishop Bergan beats Norfolk Catholic 49-20; Koa McIntyre throws 5 TDs

  • Updated
  • 0
Archbishop Bergan vs. Norfolk Catholic, 11.23

Archbishop Bergan's Koa McIntyre (6) unleashes a pass that would be caught for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage against Norfolk Catholic  during the Class C-2 state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

A quick recap of Tuesday's Class C-2 state championship game at Memorial Stadium.

Final: Archbishop Bergan 49, Norfolk Catholic 20.

Turning point: Archbishop Bergan took a 14-7 lead on Jarett Boggs' 5-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 10 seconds left in the first quarter. Eight seconds later, Bergan scored again after recovering a squib kickoff down at the Norfolk Catholic 10-yard line, as Koa McIntyre promptly threw a sweet fade pass to his brother Kade.

It was over when … : Koa McIntyre threw his third touchdown pass of the third first quarter, a 42-yard strike with 4 seconds left in the opening period to give his team a 28-7 lead.

Game ball: Koa McIntyre. It's not often you see a high school quarterback with an arm that combines strength and accuracy the way he does. Three of his five TD passes went for 40-plus yards, and they all looked effortless. Plus, he took a shot to the ribs in the third quarter and returned shortly after to play safety on defense.

Talking hardware: Archbishop Bergan, which finished runner-up last season, wins its first state football title since 1979.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James suspended for Lakers-Knicks after bloodying Isaiah Stewart

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News