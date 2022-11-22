Class C-2: Norfolk Catholic leans on defense again to shut out Cedar Catholic for 11th title

It was already going to be difficult for Hartington Cedar Catholic to score on Norfolk Catholic.

Then the Trojans fumbled the opening kickoff.

The ensuing field goal by the Knights would have provided all the points they needed, but they decided to add 20 more in downing Cedar Catholic 23-0 to win the Class C-2 state championship Tuesday morning at Memorial Stadium.

It marked the second time in a month the Mid-State Conference foes met, and the second time Norfolk Catholic shut out their league counterparts.

The first was a 14-0 victory to close the regular season that represented the closest game the Knights (13-0) played all season.

"(The defense) has been very good all year. We've been very explosive in the run game, had to work a little in the throw game, and hit some things today that we needed, but we've been pretty sound defensively all year, and we were good again today," Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar said.

"You shut somebody out in the championship, you've got a pretty good shot to win, so we did pretty good today."

It is the second time in Norfolk Catholic's state-leading 11 championship wins that the Knights have shut out their foes. The Knights allowed more than 14 points in a game just once this season — a 62-42 win over Lincoln Lutheran in the C-2 quarterfinals.

Norfolk Catholic's offensive stats weren't spectacular — 289 total yards, no rusher with more than 67 yards — but the Knights held Cedar Catholic to 147 yards, more than a third of which came in the fourth quarter.

Iowa commit Kade Pieper led the Knights' charge on defense, finishing with seven tackles and two sacks.

"It's just being physical and staying keyed to our roles," Pieper said of the defensive effort.

Cedar Catholic, which battled a growing list of injuries as the season went on, finished 9-4 after upsetting unbeaten Malcolm in the quarterfinals and avenging an earlier loss to Battle Creek in the state semifinals — a pair of games the Trojans won by a combined score of 16-9.

"I’m really proud of how our kids have battled through. We had a lot of kids out here playing that were very banged up and maybe shouldn’t have even been on the field. But I know they wanted to be here, and I don’t blame them for that. Very resilient kids, and very competitive kids," Cedar Catholic coach Chad Cattau said.

"I know they gave it their all, we just didn’t have it today."

For Norfolk Catholic, Tuesday marked a small dose of redemption after falling to Archbishop Bergan 49-20 in last year's C-2 final.

"It feels like job done," Pieper said. "We did everything we worked for in the summer. Last year we got our butts handed to us, and this year we came back and handed it to them."

Norfolk Catholic also broke its C-2 hex, winning a title in the class for the first time. The Knights had been 0-4 in C-2 title games, while going 10-4 in C-1 championships.

"I think as you age you wonder if you're going to get this opportunity again, and we got it today," Bellar said. "I'm really proud of the kids. They have an older coach that's maybe a little old-fashioned, but we do think we have a plan we can put together with the kids."