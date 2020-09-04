Class C-2 No. 2 Aquinas takes control behind Andel to shut out familiar foe Centennial

UTICA — The more things change, the more Aquinas is a bear to play football against.
Centennial knows that as well as anyone.
Michael Andel rushed for three touchdowns and recovered a fumble, and the Class C-2 No. 2 Monarchs took control in the second half of a 27-0 road win over the fifth-ranked Broncos on Friday.
“We know what they’re going to do; our scout cards are spot-on. It’s still so hard to prepare for the pin-and-pull that has been Aquinas since the 1970s, probably,” Centennial coach Evan Klanecky said. “It’s so tough to prepare for them, and they’re just a very disciplined team. They just let you know what they’re going to do, and you have to stop it.”
Centennial did well enough in the game’s first 24 minutes. After Andel scored from 4 yards out to cap the opening drive of the game, neither team threatened until late in the half.
After stopping Aquinas on the 3-yard line with 5:01 left in the second quarter, Centennial drove 95 yards before being turned away on a fourth-and-goal with 37 seconds left in the half.
“That was big,” Aquinas coach Ron Mimick said. “Because it took away confidence from them, it’s still 7-0, you don’t panic.”
Aquinas (2-0) has outscored Centennial 52-0 in the team’s last two meetings, including last season’s 35-0 win. Before those two games, you have to go back to 2015 for the last time the Broncos were shut out.
A bad snap that led to a 9-yard loss on Centennial’s opening play of the second half set the tone for what was coming.
In the first 15 minutes of the second half, the Broncos’ spread offense managed just 17 total yards while Aquinas scored three touchdowns, and the Monarchs allowed Centennial to cross the 50-yard line just once after halftime.
Junior running back Mike Nisly had 15 carries for 104 yards to pace the Centennial running game, while senior quarterback Cooper Gierhan was harassed into an 11-for-31 passing night, finishing with 129 yards.
“They just get after it,” Klanecky said. “They get off blocks really well, and it’s hard to maintain drives against Aquinas.”
Andel finished with 16 carries for 120 yards, adding touchdown runs of 1 and 2 yards in the third quarter to extend the Aquinas lead. The 180-pound junior did all his damage in the first three quarters.
“You’ve got to know the blocking schemes and changing up where you’re going to block and everything,” Andel said of finding some room to run in the second half. “If they switch, you’ve got to block it differently.”
Kyle Napier had 11 carries for 112 yards for the Monarchs, scoring from 37 yards out on a fourth-and-5 run.
