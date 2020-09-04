Class C-2 No. 2 Aquinas takes control behind Andel to shut out familiar foe Centennial

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UTICA — The more things change, the more Aquinas is a bear to play football against.

Centennial knows that as well as anyone.

Michael Andel rushed for three touchdowns and recovered a fumble, and the Class C-2 No. 2 Monarchs took control in the second half of a 27-0 road win over the fifth-ranked Broncos on Friday.

“We know what they’re going to do; our scout cards are spot-on. It’s still so hard to prepare for the pin-and-pull that has been Aquinas since the 1970s, probably,” Centennial coach Evan Klanecky said. “It’s so tough to prepare for them, and they’re just a very disciplined team. They just let you know what they’re going to do, and you have to stop it.”

Centennial did well enough in the game’s first 24 minutes. After Andel scored from 4 yards out to cap the opening drive of the game, neither team threatened until late in the half.

After stopping Aquinas on the 3-yard line with 5:01 left in the second quarter, Centennial drove 95 yards before being turned away on a fourth-and-goal with 37 seconds left in the half.

“That was big,” Aquinas coach Ron Mimick said. “Because it took away confidence from them, it’s still 7-0, you don’t panic.”