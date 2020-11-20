 Skip to main content
Class C-2: High-powered rushing attack lifts Ord to first-ever state championship
Class C-2: High-powered rushing attack lifts Ord to first-ever state championship

Ord vs. Archbishop Bergan, 11.20

Ord's Tommy Stevens (42) finds a hole in the Archbishop Bergan defense in the second quarter of the Class C-2 state football championship Friday at Heedum Field in Fremont.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

FREMONT — For the first time in school history, the Ord Chanticleers are football state champions.

Despite facing a difficult road test at undefeated No. 1 Archbishop Bergan, No. 3 Ord’s high-powered rushing attack led it to a 28-7 victory in the Class C-2 title game Friday at Heedum Field.

It wasn’t until late in the first quarter that Ord even picked up a first down, but the Chanticleers (11-0) did plenty of damage in the second quarter. A pair of interceptions both led to touchdowns, and the combined offensive might of Zachary Smith and Tommy Stevens gave Ord a 21-0 halftime lead.

Apart from a touchdown out of the halftime break, Archbishop Bergan (12-1) struggled to put together complete drives. In addition to three turnovers, the Knights punted twice and turned the ball over four times on downs.

Ord’s rushing attack allowed it to control time of possession in the second half. Smith finished with 118 yards and Stevens added 108 more.

Check back for updates to this story.

