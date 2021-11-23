Class C-2 football: Archbishop Bergan wins first state title in 42 years behind Koa McIntyre, who throws 5 TDs

So when a chance to firmly grasp control of the game popped up Tuesday, they didn't miss.

With Archbishop Bergan leading 14-7, Broggs, who coaches the kickoff team, dipped into the bag of tricks and called for a squib down the sideline. Bergan recovered the ball deep in Norfolk Catholic territory, and McIntyre threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to his brother, Kade, one play after.

Eight seconds, two touchdowns and a 21-7 lead.

"There's a lot of Bergan alumni on the staff; it just means more for us," Mruz said. "To finally do it, and to have that sequence, we said, 'We're not flinching, we are just going for it.'

"To be able to do it and finish it for the first time in 42 years is pretty special."

For McIntyre, he was pleased to get over the hump after falling short last season and suiting up as a freshman for a first-round loss to Norfolk Catholic.

"It's been a ride," he said. "We just kept grinding every game and getting better every game. It was surprising because we were good last year and we returned everyone, but we just kept getting better and better and we kept being hungry.

"It's an awesome feeling."