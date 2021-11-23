Class C-2 football: Archbishop Bergan wins first state title in 42 years behind Koa McIntyre, who throws 5 TDs

In 12 games leading up to Tuesday, the Archbishop Bergan football team only trailed an opponent in a game one time. And it wasn't for long.
Leave it to the state championship game to throw the curveball, right?
Bergan spotted Norfolk Catholic a touchdown after a special teams gaffe but swiftly asserted its dominance in rolling to a 49-20 win in the Class C-2 title game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.
Halfway through the first quarter, the Bergan offense took the field for the first time. Standout quarterback Koa McIntyre said the message on the sideline was to score "really quick."
Really quick, as in one play.
McIntyre lofted a pass high in the breeze and it hit Lucas Bruss in stride for an 80-yard touchdown. That was the first of five touchdown passes for McIntyre, who threw for 259 yards.
"It kinda shocked us right away," McIntyre said of the early deficit. "But, hey, we were fine. We just had to score and put pressure on them, and that's what happened."
You could call Bergan's breakthrough a long time coming, and not just for the current roster, which returned virtually the entire cast from last season's runner-up team. Also, many Bergan coaches are former players, including head coach Seth Mruz and Josh Broggs, who were around for their share of heartbreak, including state final losses in 2008 and 2010.
So when a chance to firmly grasp control of the game popped up Tuesday, they didn't miss.
With Archbishop Bergan leading 14-7, Broggs, who coaches the kickoff team, dipped into the bag of tricks and called for a squib down the sideline. Bergan recovered the ball deep in Norfolk Catholic territory, and McIntyre threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to his brother, Kade, one play after.
Eight seconds, two touchdowns and a 21-7 lead.
"There's a lot of Bergan alumni on the staff; it just means more for us," Mruz said. "To finally do it, and to have that sequence, we said, 'We're not flinching, we are just going for it.'
"To be able to do it and finish it for the first time in 42 years is pretty special."
For McIntyre, he was pleased to get over the hump after falling short last season and suiting up as a freshman for a first-round loss to Norfolk Catholic.
"It's been a ride," he said. "We just kept grinding every game and getting better every game. It was surprising because we were good last year and we returned everyone, but we just kept getting better and better and we kept being hungry.
"It's an awesome feeling."
Norfolk Catholic, playing in its third state title game since 2015, knew it'd have to play close to flawless to hang with its counterpart.
"We needed to do that and probably a little bit over our head," coach Jeff Bellar said. "I don't think we did that today. I think we played maybe a little under what we can. They're good; we need to play really well to be in this game and we didn't play well enough."