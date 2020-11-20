Class C-2: First state title 'means a lot' for Ord as Chanticleers finally get over hump

FREMONT — Winning a football state title hasn’t been an easy pursuit for the Ord Chanticleers.

Fifteen state football appearances dating back to 1983 all ended in disappointment, including a title-game defeat in 2018 and a first-round exit a year ago. This time around, No. 3 Ord faced a difficult road test against No. 1 Archbishop Bergan, but the Chanticleers responded to every challenge they faced.

A high-powered, physical rushing attack and big plays on defense helped Ord finally get over the hump and secure its first-ever football state title with a 28-7 victory over Archbishop Bergan in the Class C-2 title game at Heedum Field on Friday.

“We were just motivated because we knew that we were the better team and that we could take control,” Ord quarterback Zachary Smith said. “We knew we could take it to them the whole time, and it showed.”

While Archbishop Bergan (12-1) coach Seth Mruz hoped a fast start and early lead could slow down Ord’s rushing attack, the Knights couldn’t convert on any of their early chances. A botched snap on a field goal cost them a chance at the first points of the game, and Bergan’s first six drives ended with two punts, two turnovers on downs and two interceptions.