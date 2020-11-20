Class C-2: First state title 'means a lot' for Ord as Chanticleers finally get over hump

FREMONT — Winning a football state title hasn’t been an easy pursuit for the Ord Chanticleers.
Fifteen state football appearances dating back to 1983 all ended in disappointment, including a title-game defeat in 2018 and a first-round exit a year ago. This time around, No. 3 Ord faced a difficult road test against No. 1 Archbishop Bergan, but the Chanticleers responded to every challenge they faced.
A high-powered, physical rushing attack and big plays on defense helped Ord finally get over the hump and secure its first-ever football state title with a 28-7 victory over Archbishop Bergan in the Class C-2 title game at Heedum Field on Friday.
“We were just motivated because we knew that we were the better team and that we could take control,” Ord quarterback Zachary Smith said. “We knew we could take it to them the whole time, and it showed.”
While Archbishop Bergan (12-1) coach Seth Mruz hoped a fast start and early lead could slow down Ord’s rushing attack, the Knights couldn’t convert on any of their early chances. A botched snap on a field goal cost them a chance at the first points of the game, and Bergan’s first six drives ended with two punts, two turnovers on downs and two interceptions.
“We have to string good plays together to have a drive and put points on the board, and we just couldn’t do that tonight,” Mruz said.
Leading 7-0 and humming offensively, Ord (11-0) lost a big opportunity with a fumble at the Bergan goal line. However, safety Quinton Reis made an athletic catch to come down with an interception before taking it all the way for a pick six.
A second consecutive interception stalled Bergan’s next drive, and it meant the Chanticleers could continue leaning on their ground game. Smith’s 19-yard rushing score put them up 21-0 before halftime.
“Our tempo bothered them a little bit in the second quarter,” Ord coach Nathan Wells said. “When we get first downs, we’re hard to stop.”
Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre led a touchdown drive to open the third quarter, but the Chanticleers wouldn’t get another point. McIntyre finished 19-for-37 passing for more than 200 yards, but his three interceptions prevented the Knights from completing a comeback.
Smith led all players with 118 yards on the ground, and his speed combined with the power of senior running back Tommy Stevens to create an intimidating rushing tandem. Stevens also topped 100 yards rushing, in addition to 50 yards receiving, and his powerful runs were key to Ord’s offensive success.
“Taking body blow after body blow wore on us, and their offensive line wore on us,” Mruz said. “We started missing tackles, zero-yard gains turned into 4-yard gains, and that’s what they do to people. … That’s an incredible C-2 football team that we lost to, and there’s no shame in that.”
It was a disappointing performance from the Bergan offense, which entered the contest averaging 41.5 points per game, but Wells said this type of performance is standard for his defense. The Chanticleers have done a good job forcing turnovers all season long, and that didn’t change Friday.
Now, the Ord community can celebrate a state title many have been waiting on for years. A packed Chanticleer fan section showered their players with support after the win.
“It means a lot; these kids worked extremely hard and we have really great leaders,” Wells said. “They’ve learned a lot from former players, and they were the foundation for this.”
Ord vs. Archbishop Bergan, 11.20
