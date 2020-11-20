 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class C-1: Turnovers, third-quarter surge help Pierce defeat Adams Central for title
View Comments
CLASS C-1: PIERCE

Class C-1: Turnovers, third-quarter surge help Pierce defeat Adams Central for title

{{featured_button_text}}

PIERCE — Timely turnovers on defense and some big plays from Abram Scholting on both sides of the ball helped No. 1 Pierce defeat No. 6 Adams Central 28-19 in the Class C-1 state football championship Friday.

It's Pierce's fourth state title, and the first one since 2008.

Adams Central's last two drives of the first half ended with fumbles in Pierce territory, including one close to the Bluejay end zone. Scholting and Ben Brahmer each picked off a Patriot pass in the fourth quarter.

Scholting also helped spearhead the Bluejays offense, with third-quarter touchdown passes to Garret Meier and Brahmer to help Pierce take a 28-10 lead.

Cam Foster hit Slade Smith for a 69-yard touchdown pass in the final seconds of the third quarter for Adams Central to make the score 28-17. After Brahmer made his interception in the end zone, a safety made the score 28-19.

Check back for updates to this story.

High school football logo 2014

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Watts, Burks lead Burke to first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News