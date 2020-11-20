Class C-1: Turnovers, third-quarter surge help Pierce defeat Adams Central for title

PIERCE — Timely turnovers on defense and some big plays from Abram Scholting on both sides of the ball helped No. 1 Pierce defeat No. 6 Adams Central 28-19 in the Class C-1 state football championship Friday.

It's Pierce's fourth state title, and the first one since 2008.

Adams Central's last two drives of the first half ended with fumbles in Pierce territory, including one close to the Bluejay end zone. Scholting and Ben Brahmer each picked off a Patriot pass in the fourth quarter.

Scholting also helped spearhead the Bluejays offense, with third-quarter touchdown passes to Garret Meier and Brahmer to help Pierce take a 28-10 lead.

Cam Foster hit Slade Smith for a 69-yard touchdown pass in the final seconds of the third quarter for Adams Central to make the score 28-17. After Brahmer made his interception in the end zone, a safety made the score 28-19.

