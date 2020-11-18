Class C-1 state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Adams Central, Pierce

Pierce is looking to wipe out the taste of last year's 38-0 loss to Wahoo in the state final while Adams Central seeks the program's first state crown.
Game info: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Pierce High School, livestream — netNebraska.org
No. 6 Adams Central
Record: 10-2.
Coach: Shawn Mulligan.
Road to finals: First round—beat No. 9 Wayne 31-13; quarterfinals—beat No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood 35-6; semifinals—beat No. 4 Kearney Catholic 34-29.
State playoff appearances: 23.
Impact players: QB/LB Cam Foster, sr., 74-of-123 passing for 1,423 yards and 18 touchdowns; RB/LB Hyatt Collins, so., 215 carries for 1,494 yards and 20 TDs; WR/DB Tyler Slechta, sr., 27 catches for 579 yards and 11 TDs, 6 INTs; WR/LB Slade Smith, sr., 165 tackles.
Bread and butter
Foster and Collins lead a balanced offensive attack, but defense has been setting the tone for the Patriots, who held Ashland-Greenwood to six points in the quarterfinal round. They also held a potent Wahoo offense in check early in the season. Smith has a whopping 165 tackles, and fellow senior Blaine Peak has 116 stops. Collins, a workhorse back, has been slowed by injury. He did not play against Ashland-Greenwood and had one tote against Kearney Catholic. Senior Macrae Huyser has stepped up to take on more carries.
No. 1 Pierce
Record: 11-0.
Coach: Mark Brahmer.
Road to finals: First round—beat West Point-Beemer 42-21; quarterfinals—beat No. 7 Wahoo 42-28; semifinals—beat No. 2 St. Paul 21-14.
State playoff appearances: 32; state titles in 1978, 2007 and 2008.
Impact players: RB/DB Tyler Race, sr., 128 carries for 890 yards and 15 TDs; QB/DB Abram Scholting, so., 74-for-127 passing for 1,508 yards and 22 TDs; TE/LB Ben Brahmer, so., 38 catches for 650 yards and 9 TDs; OL/LB Colton Fritz, jr., 139 tackles.
Bread and butter
Pierce has always been known for its physical running game, but the Bluejays have added another element this year with Scholting's arm. The sophomore has thrown for 1,508 yards, and the Bluejays have receivers and tight ends who can stretch the field. Brahmer has 37 catches for 636 yards (17.1 yards per catch). The run game, powered by Race and fullback Michael Kruntorad (600 rushing yards) remains the tone-setter, so it's pick your poison with this offense, which is averaging nearly 42 points per contest.
