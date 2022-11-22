Class C-1 rewind: Pierce 42, Aurora 14

A quick recap of Tuesday's Class C-1 state championship game at Memorial Stadium.

Final: Pierce 42, Aurora 14.

Turning point: Pierce's Ben Brahmer reeled in a 46-yard touchdown pass thrown by Abram Scholting to give Pierce a 20-14 lead with 6:38 left in the third quarter.

It was over when ...: Trailing 26-14 early in the fourth quarter, Aurora needed a scoring drive to claw back into the game. Instead, on the first play of the series, Drew Knust lofted up a floating pass, which was intercepted by Pierce's Brahmer. That felt like it sealed the deal.

Game ball: Um, Brahmer! The Nebraska recruit broke the Class C-1 record for receiving yards in a state championship game by posting 249 yards on 11 catches and three touchdowns.

A tip of the cap to Aurora star running back Carlos Collazo, who was clearly in pain all afternoon. He still managed to guy out 94 yards on 20 carries.

Talking hardware: It's title No. 5 for the Bluejays, who flipped the script in a big way after losing to Aurora in the state championship last season.