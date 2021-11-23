 Skip to main content
Class C-1 rewind: Columbus Lakeview becomes a first-time state champion with 37-25 win over Pierce
  • Updated
Columbus Lakeview vs. Pierce, 11.23

Columbus Lakeview's Cooper Tessendorf (34) evades a tackle attempt by Pierce's Nickolas Harvey (38) in the second quarter during the Class C-1 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

A quick recap of Tuesday's Class C-1 state championship game at Memorial Stadium.

Final: Columbus Lakeview 37, Pierce 25.

Turning point: The Vikings' best offensive drive of the first half took them into the Pierce red zone with under a minute left in the half, but the Bluejays rallied to force a fourth down. While a field goal would have secured a 14-point halftime lead for Columbus Lakeview, the Vikings ran a trick play instead. Adam Van Cleave threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Turner Halvorsen, and Lakeview took a three-score lead into the locker room.

It was over when …: After Pierce scored 13 unanswered points to come within one score of Columbus Lakeview, the Vikings sealed the game with a fourth-quarter score. Kolby Blaser ran in a touchdown from 10 yards out to give Lakeview a 12-point lead with 4:07 left.

Game ball: He may be listed as a wide receiver, but Van Cleave made his mark for Columbus Lakeview in other ways than catching passes. The all-around offensive weapon set up an opening field goal with a long kick return, ran the ball 14 times for 73 yards and a touchdown, threw a touchdown on a trick play and also intercepted a pass on defense.

Talking hardware: Columbus Lakeview secured the school's first football state championship in just its second-ever trip to the state finals. This was the Vikings' 13th playoff appearance overall, with its previous best finish coming as Class B runner-up in 1990.

 

