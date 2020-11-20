Class C-1: Pierce returns to the top behind senior experience and a talented sophomore duo

PIERCE — It’s one of the first things you’ll spot here when you approach town from the east side — a white billboard-like sign showcasing Pierce’s athletic accomplishments.

They’ll soon be sketching another, and they won’t have to go too far to add it.

Hosting a rare state championship football game, No. 1 Pierce returned to the top of Class C-1 with a 28-19 victory against No. 6 Adams Central on Friday night at Pierce High School.

The Bluejays (12-0) won their fourth state title, and first since 2008, behind a balanced offensive attack. Senior Tyler Race, on a toss play, caught the left edge and jetted 48 yards for a touchdown on the sixth play of the game. Then Pierce made plays in the second half with the arm of sophomore Abram Scholting.

“We wanted to show that we could still play even though we lost a ton of seniors (from last year),” said Scholting, who threw three touchdown passes, including two in the second half. “We just wanted to come out here and prove everyone wrong and finish it off right.”

When it was over, the Pierce players rushed the field and fireworks pelted the sky just outside the field. The Bluejays had flipped the script after losing 38-0 to Wahoo in last year’s state championship game at Memorial Stadium.