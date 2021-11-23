Class C-1 football: Van Cleave's versatility, clutch team plays lift Columbus Lakeview to first state title in school history

When Pierce countered with a big play of its own, a 72-yard touchdown strike from Abram Scholting to Michael Kruntorad, the Vikings came right back with their best drive of the game. When Columbus Lakeview lined up for a field-goal attempt that would have given it a 14-point halftime lead, the Vikings had a trick up their sleeves.

Van Cleave turned from blocker into passer, throwing a 16-yard strike to Turner Halvorsen that sent Lakeview into the halftime locker room up 24-6 instead.

“The special teams battle we did not win, and in a game like this you’ve either got to win it or at least match them and we didn’t,” Pierce coach Mark Brahmer said.

With the poise of a group that had been in moments like these before, Pierce came back in the second half with everything it had. Scholting scored three second-half touchdowns as Pierce outgained Lakeview 433-289 overall, but the Vikings did just enough to hang on.

Van Cleave and quarterback Kolby Blaser both scored second-half rushing touchdowns of their own, while the two turnovers and three fourth-down stops from Lakeview’s defense loomed even larger when it was all said and done.

“That’s the moxie of our defense; bend but don’t break,” Frenzen said.