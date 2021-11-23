Class C-1 football: Van Cleave's versatility, clutch team plays lift Columbus Lakeview to first state title in school history

In the Van Cleave family home, there’s a picture on the mudroom wall that served as a beacon of hope for years.
In it, a 10-year-old Adam Van Cleave listens to Columbus Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen give instructions to a Viking team of the past. A water boy in the Lakeview program for years before his playing days, the Van Cleave family hoped that one day he’d get the chance to play for a state title under Frenzen.
On Tuesday, Van Cleave wasted no time making the most of his long-held dream.
Van Cleave returned the opening kickoff of the C-1 championship game 67 yards into Pierce territory, quickly setting up a field goal that gave Columbus Lakeview a quick 3-0 lead. Van Cleave never stopped making an impact all game long as his two touchdowns and defensive interception helped No. 7 Columbus Lakeview defeat No. 8 Pierce 37-25 at Memorial Stadium for the first state championship in program history.
“It was a good way to kick off the game, I just wish I could have taken it all the way but that works too,” Van Cleave said.
No matter what Pierce (10-3) threw its way in the first half, Columbus Lakeview (11-2) responded and adapted quickly. The Vikings came up with fourth-down stops in their own territory on each of Pierce’s first two drives before a 56-yard scoop-and-score fumble return touchdown from Braxton Borer gave Lakeview a 17-0 lead.
When Pierce countered with a big play of its own, a 72-yard touchdown strike from Abram Scholting to Michael Kruntorad, the Vikings came right back with their best drive of the game. When Columbus Lakeview lined up for a field-goal attempt that would have given it a 14-point halftime lead, the Vikings had a trick up their sleeves.
Van Cleave turned from blocker into passer, throwing a 16-yard strike to Turner Halvorsen that sent Lakeview into the halftime locker room up 24-6 instead.
“The special teams battle we did not win, and in a game like this you’ve either got to win it or at least match them and we didn’t,” Pierce coach Mark Brahmer said.
With the poise of a group that had been in moments like these before, Pierce came back in the second half with everything it had. Scholting scored three second-half touchdowns as Pierce outgained Lakeview 433-289 overall, but the Vikings did just enough to hang on.
Van Cleave and quarterback Kolby Blaser both scored second-half rushing touchdowns of their own, while the two turnovers and three fourth-down stops from Lakeview’s defense loomed even larger when it was all said and done.
“That’s the moxie of our defense; bend but don’t break,” Frenzen said.
In his 21st year atop the Columbus Lakeview program, it was special for Frenzen to finally deliver a state championship to the Viking community. It wasn’t always obvious the season was going to end this way, especially after a 28-27 loss to Pierce and 30-17 loss to Wayne dropped the Vikings to 1-2 after Week 3. Coming within a two-point conversion of knocking off the defending champions that early in the season lit a fire under the Vikings that burned for the rest of the year, especially at the highest level of the C-1 championship game.
“We talked to them after the game about 28-27, I wanted it seared in their memories because we knew we were that close and we had a shot to be something really special this year,” Frenzen said. “They had to play at their potential, and that’s sometimes tough, but it wasn’t tough for these guys. We felt like this was our potential, and I’m just pleased with how they got there.”
After rattling off 10 consecutive wins, the Columbus Lakeview Vikings truly proved themselves as the best team in Class C-1.
Perhaps it’s time for a new photo in the Van Cleave house — one that involves Adam holding the state championship trophy.
“I’m just happy for the team, happy for Lakeview and for coach Frenzen; they all worked their ass off to get here and I’m glad we could all do it together,” Van Cleave said.
