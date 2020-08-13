Class C-1 football preview: Teams, players and games to watch in 2020

North Bend Central (9-2, C-2 state quarterfinals, No. 9 final ranking): The Tigers will have a new quarterback after graduating all-stater Austin Endorf, but six offensive starters and seven on defense returning should make things easier on the replacement. Senior running back Ethan Mullally rushed for 1,250 yards and 16 TDs last season, and senior receiver Breckin Peters caught 66 passes for 790 yards and 10 TDs. Peters also had 64 tackles from his middle linebacker spot, 17 behind the line of scrimmage.

Pierce (12-1, C-1 state runner-up, No. 2 final ranking): Not many starters back with only two on offense and three defensively, and replacing three all-staters (Brett Tinker, Dalton Freeman and Carson Oestreich) who combined for 3,729 yards rushing makes it even tougher. But many players saw extensive time, and with senior TE/OLB Garret Meier and senior OT/DT Shawn Rinkel leading the way, the Bluejays should be in the mix again.

St. Paul (11-1, C-2 state semifinals, No. 3 final ranking): The Wildcats make the move to C-1 with 19 starters back, nine offensively and 10 on defense. The all-state senior trio of RB/LB Eli Larson, WR/DB Tommy Wroblewski and OL/DL Nathan Scheer is as good as any threesome in C-1. The Wildcats appear to have the pieces to make a deep run in November.