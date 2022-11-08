Class C-1 and C-2 semifinals: Breaking down the games, and the players to know for Friday

Traditional powers and familiar foes populate the matchups in both C-1 and C-2. Here's the information to know about Friday's games.

Class C-1

(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds. All times central.)

No. 5 Boone Central (9-2) at No. 1 Aurora (11-0), 7 p.m.

Boone Central has been hoping for this game since Week 2 when it lost to Aurora 34-13, and now the Cardinals get it after a surprising domination of Ashland-Greenwood in last week's quarterfinals. Aurora has played without star running back Carlos Collazo for the last three weeks, though he dressed for last week's game. The Huskies have continued to roll without Collazo, but if he's able to go Friday, Boone Central's task will be tougher.

No. 7 Adams Central (9-2) at No. 2 Pierce (11-0), 7 p.m.

These two teams have become plenty familiar with each other in the postseason. Will the third time be the charm for Adams Central after Pierce won a semifinal matchup over the Patriots in 2019 (54-14) and the C-1 state title (28-19) in 2020? Adams Central has already avenged one of its losses, knocking off previously unbeaten McCook last week to advance. Pierce's 10-point win last week over Columbus Lakeview was its closest of the season.

Class C-2

No. 8 Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-3) at No. 6 Battle Creek (9-2), 7 p.m.

A rematch of the team's Week 7 meeting, won 20-12 by Battle Creek. Battle Creek, the No. 9 seed, will play at home for the second straight week after knocking off previously unbeaten Hastings St. Cecilia 28-20 last week while Cedar Catholic is riding high after a 10-9 overtime win at home over previously unbeaten Malcolm. A classic, old-school November slobber knocker is on deck here.

No. 3 Ord (10-1) at No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (11-0), 7 p.m.

One team is a longtime power. The other has established itself as one of the best in the state over the past five seasons. Season-long No. 1 Norfolk Catholic is seeking its 11th trip to a state title game after falling to Archbishop Bergan in last year's C-1 final. Ord is playing in its fourth semifinal in the past five seasons, with a state title in 2020. The teams met in Week 2, with Norfolk Catholic winning 35-14 on Ord's home field. Since that game, Norfolk Catholic had allowed just 54 total points before outpacing Lincoln Lutheran 62-42 last week.

Players to watch

Hyatt Collins and Nick Conant, Adams Central: The pair of Patriot running backs have combined for nearly 1,900 yards and 30 touchdowns on the ground. Collins, a senior, leads with way with 1,066 yards and 21 scores. Conant has 792 yards and nine TDs. Both are effective in the passing game as well, with Conant catching 16 passes for 257 yards and a score, and Collins hauling in 14 grabs for 170 yards and two touchdowns. That's two nice safety valves for 1,500-yard passer Sam Dierks.

Grant Arens, Hartington Cedar Catholic: Sometimes it's more than the stats that get a player noticed. Arens, a senior, had missed Cedar Catholic's previous three games with a kneecap that had dislocated several times, along with a torn tendon in his left leg. Against previously unbeaten Malcolm, all Arens did was kick a 22-yard field goal to open the scoring and add an extra point in overtime as the Trojans upset the Clippers 10-9.

Trent Uhlir, Battle Creek: No stranger to the big stage, Uhlir leads a diverse Battle Creek rushing attack with 917 yards and 13 touchdowns on 7.3 yards per carry. That production has come in just seven games, with Uhlir missing two games due to injury and Battle Creek not playing two others because of opponent forfeits. Just a junior, Uhlir ran for 813 yards as a sophomore last season on Battle Creek's C-1 semifinal team. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder is a load to try and bring down.

Abram Scholting, Pierce: You could pick just about anyone from Pierce's offense, but we'll go with the quarterback this week. Scholting has thrown for exactly 2,000 yards, completing 72.5% of his passes, and has 37 touchdowns to just three interceptions. The senior has also run for 581 yards, second-best on the team, and six scores while averaging 8.2 yards per carry. Pierce averages about 529 yards of offense per game, and Scholting is a big reason why.