Class C-1 and C-2 quarterfinals: Breaking down the games, and players to know for Friday

Loads of good matchups all over the place in both C-1 and C-2. Here's the information to know for Friday's games:

(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds. All times Central.)

C-1 Quarterfinal matchups

No. 10 Lincoln Christian (8-2) at No. 1 Aurora (10-0), 7 p.m.

The Crusaders pulled the upset of the first round with their 43-42 road win at Omaha Roncalli. Now they'll travel the other direction and try to pull what would be the shocker of the postseason. Aurora is as formidable as they come, but will star running back Carlos Collazo be at full health?

No. 5 Boone Central (8-2) at No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood (9-1), 7 p.m.

The game of the night in C-1, and one of the best matchups statewide. The teams' three combined losses have come to Aurora and Pierce. Boone Central is looking for its first semifinal trip since 2017 when it co-oped with Newman Grove to reach the C-2 final. Ashland-Greenwood is trying to get past the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014 when it lost to, guess who, Boone Central/Newman Grove in the C-1 championship game.

No. 7 Adams Central (8-2) at No. 3 McCook (10-0), 7 p.m.

McCook won the first matchup 28-14 Oct. 14, but is battling injury issues this time around. Still it's hard to win on the Bison's home field, especially in the postseason. The Patriots have lost only to McCook and Aurora this season.

No. 9 Columbus Lakeview (8-2) at No. 2 Pierce (10-0), 7 p.m.

A rematch of last season's title game, won by Lakeview. The Vikings have won seven in a row since a 1-2 start that included losses to fellow quarterfinalists Boone Central and Ashland-Greenwood. Pierce Has scored fewer than 45 points just once, in the first game of the season (a 38-7 win over Wahoo).

C-2 Quarterfinal matchups

No. 2 Hastings St. Cecilia (10-0) at No. 6 Battle Creek (8-2), 7 p.m.

Tough draw for the Blue Hawks, who make the two-plus hour drive north to take on a Battle Creek squad that has lost only to No. 1 Norfolk Catholic and No. 3 Ord. The Braves made the C-1 semifinals last season while St. Cecilia seeks its first semifinal appearance since 2015.

No. 4 Malcolm (10-0) at No. 8 Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-3), 7 p.m.

Speaking of tough draws, unbeaten Malcolm will go on the road to face a Cedar Catholic team that has played No. 1 Norfolk Catholic closer than anyone all year, and also has close losses to Battle Creek and Oakland-Craig. Hayden Frank pilots a Malcolm offense that might be the best in C-2, but that group will get a test from a Cedar Catholic defense that has allowed more than 14 points just twice.

No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (10-0) at No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran (7-3), 6 p.m.

Another long road trip for a higher seed as the Knights make the journey to Seacrest Field. It will take an upset for Lutheran to reach its first-ever semifinal, but Garret Hoefs and Johnny Puelz should give the Warriors a fighting chance against last year's state runner-up.

No. 7 Oakland-Craig (8-2) at No. 3 Ord (9-1), 7 p.m.

In the midst of the best run of football in school history, Ord will try for its third semifinal appearance in the last four seasons. In the way is an Oakland-Craig program the Chanticleers beat in 2020 on the way to their first and only state title. The Knights have won seven in a row since an overtime loss to Malcolm.

Players to watch

Hayden Frank, Malcolm: Frank's big-play ability with both his arms and his legs has him headed toward an all state-caliber season. The senior signal caller has thrown for 1,547 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 23.4 yards per completion. He's also rushed for 1,220 yards and 25 scores on 11.8 yards per carry.

Alex Christo, Boone Central: The Cardinals are balanced, thanks in large part to Christo, who has thrown for 1,446 yards and 16 scores. The senior spreads the ball around with four receivers who have more than 200 yards this season.

Carson Kudlacek, St. Cecilia: One of the top passers in the state, Kudlacek has thrown for 2,303 yards and 28 scores. But the senior can move it on the ground too, with a team-best 708 rushing yards and 16 more scores.

Johnny Puelz, Lincoln Lutheran: There aren't many receivers more productive than Puelz, who has 76 catches for 1,108 yards and 18 touchdowns. The 6-foot-2 senior has teamed with Garret Hoefs to form one of the most potent pass-catch duos in the state.