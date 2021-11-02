Class C-1 and C-2 football playoffs: The storylines and players to know ahead of Friday's quarterfinal action

Columbus Lakeview’s excellent defense slowed down Milford last week, but can it do the same against a Boone Central team that has scored 30 rushing touchdowns this season? The Cardinals have put up several 40-point efforts.

Prediction: Boone Central 41, Columbus Lakeview 31.

No. 2 Kearney Catholic (10-0) at Wahoo (7-3), 6 p.m.

Points will be at a premium in this matchup, thanks to a Kearney Catholic defense that has allowed double-digit scoring only three times this season and a Wahoo team that knows how to win close games.

Prediction: Kearney Catholic 20, Wahoo 14.

Class C-2

No. 2 Norfolk Catholic (9-1) at No. 7 Hartington CC (8-2), 7 p.m.

A Week 9 clash left no doubt that these teams are evenly matched, with Norfolk Catholic prevailing 27-20 at home. Now the Knights have to hit the road for the rematch against a Trojan passing offense that has excelled in flashes.

Prediction: Hartington CC 23, Norfolk Catholic 21.

No. 6 Hastings SC (9-1) at Wilber-Clatonia (6-4), 7 p.m.