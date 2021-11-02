Class C-1 and C-2 football playoffs: The storylines and players to know ahead of Friday's quarterfinal action

The Class C-1 and C-2 football playoffs continue on Friday, and with four matchups to follow in each class, here’s the key information to know:
Class C-1
(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds)
No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood (10-0) at No. 8 Pierce (8-2), 7 p.m.
Ashland-Greenwood has established itself as the team to beat in C-1 for several weeks now thanks to its stellar defense, which allows just 7.8 points per game. On the opposite side of the field is defending state champion Pierce, and an offense that scores 42.6 points per game.
Prediction: Ashland-Greenwood 24, Pierce 21.
No. 6 Columbus Scotus (9-1) at Battle Creek (7-3), 7 p.m.
Columbus Scotus began its playoff run with a 35-16 win over Fort Calhoun, while Battle Creek eliminated formerly unbeaten No. 3 Chadron. Both quarterbacks — Trenton Cielocha for Columbus Scotus and Dylan Amick for Battle Creek — can provide offensive magic. Scotus won this matchup 28-21 in Week 4.
Prediction: Battle Creek 35, Columbus Scotus 28.
No. 4 Boone Central (9-1) at No. 7 Columbus Lakeview (8-2), 7 p.m.
Columbus Lakeview’s excellent defense slowed down Milford last week, but can it do the same against a Boone Central team that has scored 30 rushing touchdowns this season? The Cardinals have put up several 40-point efforts.
Prediction: Boone Central 41, Columbus Lakeview 31.
No. 2 Kearney Catholic (10-0) at Wahoo (7-3), 6 p.m.
Points will be at a premium in this matchup, thanks to a Kearney Catholic defense that has allowed double-digit scoring only three times this season and a Wahoo team that knows how to win close games.
Prediction: Kearney Catholic 20, Wahoo 14.
Class C-2
No. 2 Norfolk Catholic (9-1) at No. 7 Hartington CC (8-2), 7 p.m.
A Week 9 clash left no doubt that these teams are evenly matched, with Norfolk Catholic prevailing 27-20 at home. Now the Knights have to hit the road for the rematch against a Trojan passing offense that has excelled in flashes.
Prediction: Hartington CC 23, Norfolk Catholic 21.
No. 6 Hastings SC (9-1) at Wilber-Clatonia (6-4), 7 p.m.
Hastings SC’s only loss of the season came by 14 points to Wilber-Clatonia in Week 1, but both teams have progressed over the last two months. Fresh off an upset win over No. 5 Yutan, a home playoff game should provide a boost to the Wolverines all game long.
Prediction: Wilber-Clatonia 28, Hastings SC 24.
No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran (8-2) at No. 3 Ord (9-1), 6 p.m.
Apart from its Week 3 loss to Norfolk Catholic, no team has come close to knocking off defending state champion Ord. Its rushing attack will be tested against an excellent Lincoln Lutheran defense, and it may be difficult for the Lincoln Lutheran offense to match Ord’s scoring.
Prediction: Ord 35, Lincoln Lutheran 20.
No. 4 Aquinas (8-2) at No. 1 Archbishop Bergan (10-0), 7 p.m.
A bright-eyed Aquinas team arrived in Fremont with hopes of an upset in Week 6, only to never challenge Bergan in a 40-0 blowout loss. Now they have to make the same trip with hopes of a different result. It seems unlikely anyone can slow down Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre this season.
Prediction: Archbishop Bergan 49, Aquinas 21.
Players to watch
Abram Scholting, Pierce: The junior quarterback has equaled last season’s passing totals already, with 25 passing scores to his name thus far. With recruiting attention such as a trip to North Dakota State in recent weeks, Scholting might be the best quarterback in the entire class.
Parker Borer, Boone Central: The 5-foot-9 running back poses a unique challenge to defenses thanks to his speed and big-play potential. Borer’s 853 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns are both team-best marks.
Coy Rosentreader, Wilber-Clatonia: The Wolverines’ quarterback has a big-time arm for the C-2 level and can also make plays with his legs, so almost all of Wilber-Clatonia’s scoring runs through Rosentreader.
Michael Andel, Aquinas: A key two-way player for the Monarchs, Andel both carries the ball and creates openings for his teammates at fullback. He’s also one of Aquinas’ best defenders as a linebacker.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7