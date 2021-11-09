Class C-1 and C-2 football playoffs: The storylines and players to know ahead of Friday's semifinal round

We're down from 30-plus teams at the start of the year to the Final Four. The Class C-1 and C-2 football playoffs continue to the semifinals Friday. Here’s the key information to know for each semifinal matchup:

Class C-1

(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds)

Battle Creek (8-3) at No. 8 Pierce (9-2), 7 p.m.

Both teams have knocked off an undefeated foe during their playoff journeys, with Battle Creek defeating Chadron in the opening round and Pierce overcoming No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood last week. These teams met in Week 8 when Battle Creek prevailed 24-6, but the semifinal contest will be held in Pierce instead. The defending champions have scored in bunches this season, having totaled 27 points or more in every game except for their meeting with Battle Creek.

Prediction: Pierce 28, Battle Creek 24.

No. 7 Columbus Lakeview (9-2) at No. 2 Kearney Catholic (11-0), 6 p.m.