Class C-1 and C-2 football playoffs: The storylines and players to know ahead of Friday's semifinal round

We're down from 30-plus teams at the start of the year to the Final Four. The Class C-1 and C-2 football playoffs continue to the semifinals Friday. Here’s the key information to know for each semifinal matchup:
Class C-1
(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds)
Battle Creek (8-3) at No. 8 Pierce (9-2), 7 p.m.
Both teams have knocked off an undefeated foe during their playoff journeys, with Battle Creek defeating Chadron in the opening round and Pierce overcoming No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood last week. These teams met in Week 8 when Battle Creek prevailed 24-6, but the semifinal contest will be held in Pierce instead. The defending champions have scored in bunches this season, having totaled 27 points or more in every game except for their meeting with Battle Creek.
Prediction: Pierce 28, Battle Creek 24.
No. 7 Columbus Lakeview (9-2) at No. 2 Kearney Catholic (11-0), 6 p.m.
Each team has an excellent defense that has shown the ability to close out tight wins this season. Both programs have made the playoff consistently over the past 20-plus years but are yet to win a state championship. Scoring is likely to be at a premium in this matchup, meaning key offensive weapons such as Adam Van Cleave (Columbus Lakeview) or Riley Grieser (Kearney Catholic) could make the difference.
Prediction: Kearney Catholic 24, Columbus Lakeview 21.
Class C-2
Wilber-Clatonia (7-4) at No. 2 Norfolk Catholic (10-1), 6 p.m.
After back-to-back playoff upsets over Yutan and Hastings SC, can Wilber-Clatonia keep it going against a Norfolk Catholic team that has few weaknesses? The Knights rarely win big against quality teams, but their stellar defense has shown the ability to get the job done as Norfolk Catholic is 5-0 in one-score games this season. Coy Rosentreader leads an exciting Wilber-Clatonia offense that can’t be underestimated.
Prediction: Wilber-Clatonia 28, Norfolk Catholic 21.
No. 3 Ord (10-1) at No. 1 Archbishop Bergan (11-0), 6 p.m.
There’s no question revenge will be on the minds of every Archbishop Bergan player when Ord returns to the same field where it beat the Knights in the C-2 title game a year ago. The defending champions are playing at a high level again this year, but Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre hasn’t been tested in a four-quarter game all season. Bergan has excelled at scoring early and often, something even Ord might not be able to prevent.
Prediction: Archbishop Bergan 42, Ord 28.
Players to watch
Trent Uhlir, Battle Creek: After rotating its running backs for most of the season, Battle Creek has settled in on Uhlir to carry the rock in the playoffs. The 6-foot-1 sophomore has totaled 328 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Braves’ playoff wins.
Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic: Few things are more intimidating for a defense than a 6-foot-4 quarterback who can both throw and run, something Mahony excels at. The senior has thrown 24 touchdown passes and run for eight scores this season.
Mason Timmerman, Norfolk Catholic: One of the Knights’ best offensive weapons might be even more valuable on defense due to his ball-hawking skills at defensive back. Timmerman has six interceptions this season and also has shown the ability to contribute on scoring drives when Norfolk Catholic needs it most.
Jarret Boggs, Archbishop Bergan: While McIntyre is Bergan’s leading rusher from quarterback, Boggs’ contributions at running back and linebacker have been huge. The senior has 11 rushing touchdowns and his 77 total tackles show how Boggs is one of the best run-stoppers in Class C-2.
