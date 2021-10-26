Class C-1 and C-2 football playoffs: The storylines and players to know ahead of Friday's action

The Class C-1 and C-2 football playoffs begin Friday, and with eight matchups to follow around the state in each class, here’s the key information to know:
Game of the week
Class C-2 Gordon-Rushville (6-3) at No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran (7-2), 5:30 p.m. Friday, Seacrest
Lincoln Lutheran will kick off its playoff run with a tremendous atmosphere at Seacrest Field, where it plays for the first time this season. The Warriors are experienced with the level of C-2 playoff football, having beaten playoff qualifiers each of the last three weeks. Lutheran’s talented mix of offensive weapons includes Josh Duitsman, Garret Hoefs, Max Bartels, Will Jurgens and Jonny Puelz. All three of Gordon-Rushville’s losses have come to playoff teams.
Other matchups
(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds)
Class C-1
Adams Central (6-3) at No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood (9-0), 7 p.m.
No. 8 Pierce (7-2) at No. 10 Broken Bow (7-2), 6 p.m.
Battle Creek (6-3) at No. 3 Chadron (9-0), 3 p.m.
Fort Calhoun (7-2) at No. 6 Columbus Scotus (8-1), 7 p.m.
Wayne (5-4) at No. 4 Boone Central (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Columbus Lakeview (7-2) at No. 5 Milford (8-1), 7 p.m.
Wahoo (6-3) at No. 9 Auburn (7-2), 7 p.m.
Boys Town (6-3) at No. 2 Kearney Catholic (9-0), 7 p.m.
Class C-2
Crofton (5-4) at No. 2 Norfolk Catholic (8-1), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Hartington CC (7-2) at No. 9 North Platte St. Pat’s (8-1), 5:30 p.m.
No. 10 Bishop Neumann (5-4) at No. 6 Hastings SC (8-1), 7 p.m.
Wilber-Clatonia (5-4) at No. 5 Yutan (8-1), 7 p.m.
Centennial (5-4) at No. 3 Ord (8-1), 7 p.m.
Sutton (6-3) at No. 4 Aquinas (7-2), 7 p.m.
Oakland-Craig (5-4) at No. 1 Archbishop Bergan (9-0), 7 p.m.
Players to watch
Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan: One of the state’s most dynamic athletes, McIntyre hasn’t played a four-quarter game all season due to the Knights’ high-powered offense. He’s thrown for 1,459 yards and 23 touchdowns this season while adding another 876 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.
Gage Racek/Dylan Hurlburt, Ord: The defending C-2 state champions have not one but two 1,000-yard rushers this season. Hurlburt, a sophomore, has thrown 11 touchdown passes in addition to rushing for 17, while senior running back Racek helps form a dynamic duo in the Ord backfield.
Ben Brahmer, Pierce: A 2023 Nebraska football commit, Brahmer is one of the best tight ends in the state. His 6-foot-6 size is a nightmare for defenders to deal with, and it’s why he has 11 touchdown receptions this season.
Riley Grieser, Kearney Catholic: Grieser not only leads the Kearney Catholic backfield with 1,387 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, but he’s also a key defensive weapon at linebacker. With 39 tackles and two forced fumbles, Grieser makes an impact all over the field.
