 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class C-1 and C-2 football playoffs: The storylines and players to know ahead of Friday's action
0 Comments

Class C-1 and C-2 football playoffs: The storylines and players to know ahead of Friday's action

  • Updated
  • 0
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Archibishop Bergan, 9.9

Lincoln Lutheran quarterback Garret Hoefs (7) gets brought down by Archbishop Bergan's Jarett Boggs in the first quarter Sept. 9 in Fremont.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

The Class C-1 and C-2 football playoffs begin Friday, and with eight matchups to follow around the state in each class, here’s the key information to know:

Game of the week

Class C-2 Gordon-Rushville (6-3) at No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran (7-2), 5:30 p.m. Friday, Seacrest

Lincoln Lutheran will kick off its playoff run with a tremendous atmosphere at Seacrest Field, where it plays for the first time this season. The Warriors are experienced with the level of C-2 playoff football, having beaten playoff qualifiers each of the last three weeks. Lutheran’s talented mix of offensive weapons includes Josh Duitsman, Garret Hoefs, Max Bartels, Will Jurgens and Jonny Puelz. All three of Gordon-Rushville’s losses have come to playoff teams.

Other matchups

(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds)

Class C-1

Adams Central (6-3) at No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 8 Pierce (7-2) at No. 10 Broken Bow (7-2), 6 p.m.

Battle Creek (6-3) at No. 3 Chadron (9-0), 3 p.m.

Fort Calhoun (7-2) at No. 6 Columbus Scotus (8-1), 7 p.m.

Wayne (5-4) at No. 4 Boone Central (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Columbus Lakeview (7-2) at No. 5 Milford (8-1), 7 p.m.

Wahoo (6-3) at No. 9 Auburn (7-2), 7 p.m.

Boys Town (6-3) at No. 2 Kearney Catholic (9-0), 7 p.m.

Class C-2

Crofton (5-4) at No. 2 Norfolk Catholic (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Hartington CC (7-2) at No. 9 North Platte St. Pat’s (8-1), 5:30 p.m.

No. 10 Bishop Neumann (5-4) at No. 6 Hastings SC (8-1), 7 p.m.

Wilber-Clatonia (5-4) at No. 5 Yutan (8-1), 7 p.m.

Centennial (5-4) at No. 3 Ord (8-1), 7 p.m.

Sutton (6-3) at No. 4 Aquinas (7-2), 7 p.m.

Oakland-Craig (5-4) at No. 1 Archbishop Bergan (9-0), 7 p.m.

Players to watch

Koa McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan: One of the state’s most dynamic athletes, McIntyre hasn’t played a four-quarter game all season due to the Knights’ high-powered offense. He’s thrown for 1,459 yards and 23 touchdowns this season while adding another 876 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Gage Racek/Dylan Hurlburt, Ord: The defending C-2 state champions have not one but two 1,000-yard rushers this season. Hurlburt, a sophomore, has thrown 11 touchdown passes in addition to rushing for 17, while senior running back Racek helps form a dynamic duo in the Ord backfield.

Ben Brahmer, Pierce: A 2023 Nebraska football commit, Brahmer is one of the best tight ends in the state. His 6-foot-6 size is a nightmare for defenders to deal with, and it’s why he has 11 touchdown receptions this season.

Riley Grieser, Kearney Catholic: Grieser not only leads the Kearney Catholic backfield with 1,387 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, but he’s also a key defensive weapon at linebacker. With 39 tackles and two forced fumbles, Grieser makes an impact all over the field.

Luke Mullin

High school football Week 9 is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot

Week 9! Our team was out around the city and area to uncover all of the stories that came out of Friday night — here's what we got.

Friday Night Rewind: A regular-season wrap and the Class A projected first-round pairings
High School Football
editor's pick top story

Friday Night Rewind: A regular-season wrap and the Class A projected first-round pairings

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

Well, that's a wrap. A wrap for all but 16 teams in Class A, that is.

Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 9 schedule and scores
High School Football
agate

Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 9 schedule and scores

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

The regular season wraps up this week.

+2
Not one big rally, but two, and 'tears of joy' as No. 6 Waverly fights back for 3OT win at No. 10 Norris
High School Football
editor's pick alert

Not one big rally, but two, and 'tears of joy' as No. 6 Waverly fights back for 3OT win at No. 10 Norris

  • RON POWELL For the Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

The Vikings trailed by as many as 21 points in the second quarter and 14 in the fourth, but it left Norris High School a triple-OT winner.

+2
‘Physically, they beat up on us’: No. 4 Creighton Prep smothers Noah Walters, dominates during 52-7 win over No. 9 Lincoln East
High School Football

‘Physically, they beat up on us’: No. 4 Creighton Prep smothers Noah Walters, dominates during 52-7 win over No. 9 Lincoln East

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

No single opponent has been able to stop Lincoln East quarterback Noah Walters this season. Then came Creighton Prep in Week 9.

Fremont, Pius X empty the tank in season finale as Tigers sneak out of Aldrich with OT win
High School Football
editor's pick

Fremont, Pius X empty the tank in season finale as Tigers sneak out of Aldrich with OT win

  • KEN HAMBLETON For the Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Sintek threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores.

With 10-7 win over Wilber-Clatonia, Lincoln Lutheran in position to host first-round playoff game
High School Football
editor's pick

With 10-7 win over Wilber-Clatonia, Lincoln Lutheran in position to host first-round playoff game

  • CODY FREDERICK Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln Lutheran went into a Class C-2 road football game against Wilber-Clatonia on Friday night with two specific goals in mind. 

Late interception ices Wahoo's 22-16 win over Malcolm: 'You just want to win and advance'
High School Football

Late interception ices Wahoo's 22-16 win over Malcolm: 'You just want to win and advance'

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Zach Fox brought down the big interception in the fourth quarter, and added a key snag on an onside kick attempt for good measure.

+2
Elkhorn South QB Skradis picks up slack in shorthanded Elkhorn South's win over Lincoln Southeast
High School Football

Elkhorn South QB Skradis picks up slack in shorthanded Elkhorn South's win over Lincoln Southeast

  • SHAWN EKWALL For the Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

With Class A No. 5 Elkhorn South banged up at running back, the Storm turned to senior quarterback Will Skradis to carry the offensive burden.

‘It just felt good’: Behind Easton Weber’s six-touchdown first half, defending D-2 champion BDS rolls in playoff opener
High School Football

‘It just felt good’: Behind Easton Weber’s six-touchdown first half, defending D-2 champion BDS rolls in playoff opener

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

Rolling in the first round of the playoffs is nothing new for BDS, and it was business as usual even after a few early-season stumbles.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Jordan sneakers break auction record, selling for $1.47 million

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News