Class C-1 and C-2 football playoffs: The games to watch and players to know ahead of Friday's action

Both Class C-1 and C-2 appear to have clear favorites, but there's a reason they don't play the games on paper. Here’s the key information to know:

Games of the week

Class C-1: No. 9 Columbus Lakeview (7-2) at No. 8 Wahoo (6-3), 7 p.m.

A rematch of the teams' dramatic Week 5 game, when Columbus Lakeview quarterback Clayton Thomson found Turner Halvorsen for a 12-yard touchdown pass with less than two minutes left to give the Vikings a 14-10 win on their home field. That was part of a 2-3 start for Wahoo, which has since won four straight games while allowing 17 total points. Lakeview, trying to repeat as C-1 state champions, has won six in a row since a 1-2 start. Should be another tense, low-scoring affair on tap.

Class C-2: Archbishop Bergan (6-3) at No. 4 Malcolm (9-0), 7 p.m.

The first game of an extremely tough playoff draw for the unbeaten Clippers is a matchup against the defending state champions and Oklahoma recruit Kade McIntyre. Bergan doesn't quite have the firepower of last season's juggernaut, but the Knights have McIntyre, who has rushed for 540 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 41 passes for 413 yards and five more scores, and a solid supporting cast around him. Malcolm will counter with one of the top quarterbacks in the class in Hayden Frank, who has thrown for 1,387 yards 14 TDs, and run for 1,069 yards and 22 scores.

Other matchups

(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds. All times Central.)

Class C-1

Scotus Central Catholic (6-3) at No. 1 Aurora (9-0), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Lincoln Christian (7-2) at No. 6 Omaha Roncalli (7-2), 7 p.m.

Minden (6-3) at No. 5 Boone Central (7-2), 7 p.m.

Auburn (6-3) at No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood (8-1), 7 p.m.

Broken Bow (5-4) at No. 3 McCook (9-0), 7 p.m.

Platteview (6-3) at No. 7 Adams Central (7-2), 7 p.m.

Central City (5-4) at No. 2 Pierce (9-0), 6:30 p.m.

Class C-2

Valentine (5-4) at No. 2 Hastings St. Cecilia (9-0), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Battle Creek (7-2) at Gordon-Rushville (6-3), 5 p.m.

No. 8 Hartington Cedar Catholic (6-3) at No. 10 Mitchell (8-1), 3 p.m.

Yutan (6-3) at No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (9-0), 6 p.m.

No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran (6-3) at No. 5 Bishop Neumann (8-1), 7 p.m.

Fillmore (7-2) at No. 7 Oakland-Craig (7-2), 7 p.m.

Chase County (5-4) at No. 3 Ord (8-1), 7 p.m.

Players to watch

Karter Kerkman, Norfolk Catholic: The Knights are the favorite to bring home the Class C-2 state championship trophy, and Kerkman is a big reason why. The returning all-stater has rushed for 1,313 yards on 111 carries, an average of 11.8 yards per carry while playing in just eight games because one of Norfolk Catholic's opponents forfeited earlier this season.

Trent McCain, Ord: McCain is among the top 11-man rushers in the state with 1,465 yards and 19 touchdowns. The Chanticleers have made a habit of deep playoff runs in recent seasons, and will rely on McCain again this year.

Carlos Collazo, Aurora: An unstoppable force on a team that has been unstoppable all season, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound Collazo has run for 1,677 yards and 29 touchdowns in eight games after not playing in the regular-season finale against Central City.

Ben Brahmer, Pierce: The top offense in the state might just reside in Pierce, and Brahmer, a Nebraska commit, is a big reason why. The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder has 54 catches, 14 of which have gone for touchdowns, and 1,017 receiving yards at nearly 19 yards per catch for a unit that averages 544 yards and 53 points per game.