The defending champions
Aurora was a perennial Class B power when it dropped to C-1 for the current two-year classification period, and the Huskies were never challenged during their 13-0 state championship season. Gone are Super-State record-breaking quarterback Baylor Scheierman (now playing basketball at South Dakota State) and four other all-staters, but the Huskies bring back all-state lineman Ryan Marlatt among their 10 starters returning (three on offense, seven on defense). Depth on the offensive and defensive lines, and experience at all three levels defensively are the strengths coming into the season.
Other teams to watch
(In alphabetical order)
Preseason rankings run Aug. 24
Adams Central (8-3, C-1 state quarterfinals, No. 6 final ranking): Six starters are back on offense and eight on defense, with five of them going into their third season in the lineup. A trio of seniors — quarterback Evan Johnson, running back Gabe Conant and Leif Spady (6-3, 190, WR, 47 catches for 675 yards and 16 TDs in 2018) — are candidates for postseason honors.
Ashland-Greenwood (8-3, C-1 state quarterfinals, No. 8 final ranking): The Bluejays are one of the most experienced teams in C-1 with nine offensive starters back and eight more on defense. Running back Bryce Kitrell is a returning all-stater.
Bishop Neumann (9-3, C-1 state semifinals, No. 4 final ranking): A new era begins in Neumann football this fall as longtime assistant Doug Lanik becomes head coach, replacing 2019 Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame inductee Tim Turman. Nine starters are back (four offensive, five defensive), led by LB/RB David Lilly (144 tackles) and senior quarterback Taylen Pospisil, who missed 2018 because of an ACL tear.
Central City (6-4, C-1 state first round, not ranked): Eight starters back on offense and nine more on defense make the Bison a state contender. Senior LB Nick Erickson (5-11, 205) led the team in tackles last season, while senior QB Michael Rutherford (5-10, 165) led the team in rushing (705 yards) and was second in C-1 in total offense.
Gothenburg (8-3, C-1 state quarterfinals, unranked): A solid nucleus returns with five offensive starters and four defensive regulars back. Owen Geiken was an all-state linebacker last year as a sophomore, senior Tucker Wyatt (6-0, 235) is a two-time all-district lineman and senior Maguire Bartlett (6-0, 190) is a returning starter at quarterback.
Ord (11-2, C-1 state runner-up, No. 3 final ranking): The Chanticleers graduated dual-threat all-state quarterback Jesse Ulrich and senior all-state defensive lineman Ethan Gabriel won’t be playing this fall to focus on wrestling after missing that season last winter following an ACL injury in the state football finals. Ord will be huge up front with 6-5, 287-pound senior Jesus Loya, 6-5, 270-pound junior Riley Setlik and 6-3, 280-pound senior Sam Lech.
Pierce (10-1, C-1 quarterfinals, No. 5 final ranking): With eight starters back on offense and nine on defense from a team that spent almost the entire regular season No. 1, the Bluejays appear to be the team to beat this fall. Three all-staters return in seniors Dalton Freeman, Carson Oestreich and Brett Tinker.
Wahoo (10-2, C-1 state semifinals, No. 2 final ranking): The Warriors graduated a pair of all-staters in Sam Kolterman and Jack Sutton, but bring back nine starters on both sides of the ball. Running back Trevin Luben was an all-stater last year as a junior and Kole Bordovsky, another senior, was Wahoo’s leading tackler in 2018.
Players to watch
OL/DL Ryan Marlatt, Aurora, 6-3, 270, sr.: The all-stater is a physical run blocker and a force in the middle of the Huskies defense. Top returning lineman in C-1 this season.
QB Evan Johnson, Adams Central, 6-3, 200, sr.: The four-year starter threw for 2,316 yards and 26 TDs last season and has 5,408 yards passing in his career.
RB Gabe Conant, Adams Central, 5-9, 175, sr.: Eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing barrier for the second straight season in 2018, going for 1,283 yards.
RB/LB Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood, 6-0, 195, sr.: Kitrell won the shot put and 100-meter dash at track meets last spring, and he brings that combination of speed and strength to the football field in the fall. He’s getting Division I recruiting attention after rushing for 1,242 yards and 16 TDs last season while also making 70 tackles.
QB/DB Tyler Palmer, Columbus Scotus, 6-1, 185, sr.: The Nebraska baseball recruit and returning C-1 all-stater piled up 1,286 all-purpose yards, scored 14 TDs and intercepted four passes as a junior. One of the most athletic players in C-1.
LB Owen Geiken, Gothenburg, 6-0, 190, jr.: The returning all-stater has a nose for the football after being among the state leaders in tackles the last two years. Should see more time at running back this season.
QB Clayton Murphy, Ogallala, 6-4, 200, sr.: One of the top passers in the state regardless of class is receiving Division I recruiting interest. Threw for 1,800 yards and 15 TDs in 2018.
QB Dalton Freeman, RB Carson Oestreich & LB Brett Tinker, Pierce: The senior all-state trio all return this season. Freeman, a 6-0, 180-pound QB, rushed for 1,163 yards and 18 TDs a year ago, while Oestreich, a 6-0, 190-pound running back, ran for 1,220 yards and 14 scores. Tinker, a 5-8, 180-pound linebacker, had 111 tackles and 10 behind the line of scrimmage.
RB/DB Trevin Luben, Wahoo, 6-0, 180, sr.: Became one of the top backs in C-1 last year, rushing for a school-record 2,215 yards.
OL/LB Kole Bordovsky, Wahoo, 6-0, 190, sr.: Emerged as the leader of the defense last season with a team-high 127 tackles, including seven for losses.
Key games
A30: Aurora at Adams Central, St. Paul at Central City, Pierce at Norfolk Catholic.
S6: Lincoln Lutheran at Bishop Neumann, Ord at Boone Central/NG.
S13: Aurora at Wahoo, Pierce at Ord, Lincoln Lutheran at Adams Central.
S20: Northwest at Aurora, Adams Central at Gothenburg, Ord at Central City.
S27: Ord at Adams Central.
O11: Boone Central/NG at Aurora, Bishop Neumann at Wahoo.
O18: Gothenburg at Ogallala.
O24: Ord at Gothenburg, Pierce at Boone Central/NG.
O25: Central City at Aurora.