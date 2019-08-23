Class C-1
School (’18 record) | OS | DS | Key player
1. Pierce (10-1) | 8 | 9 | QB Dalton Freeman
2. Aurora (13-0) | 3 | 7 | OL/DL Ryan Marlatt
3. Wahoo (10-2) | 9 | 9 | RB Trevin Luben
4. Ashland-Greenwood (8-3) | 9 | 8 | RB Bryce Kitrell
5. Adams Central (8-3) | 6 | 8 | QB Evan Johnson
6. Ord (11-2) | 7 | 5 | OL/DL Jesus Loya
7. Bishop Neumann (9-3) | 4 | 5 | RB/LB David Lilly
8. Central City (6-4) | 8 | 9 | OL/LB Nik Erickson
9. Kearney Catholic (4-5) | 9 | 7 | WR/DB Samson David
10. Columbus Scotus (5-4) | 8 | 8 | QB Tyler Palmer
OS: returning offensive starters; DS: returning defensive starters.
Contenders: Lincoln Lutheran, Gothenburg, Ogallala, Boys Town, Boone Central, Auburn, West Point-Beemer, Cozad, Fairbury, Wayne.
Case for No. 1: With 17 starters back from a team that spent nearly the entire regular season at No. 1, Pierce looks like it can finish the job this season. The senior all-state trio of QB Dalton Freeman, RB Carson Oestreich and LB Brett Tinker all return. Freeman, a 6-0, 180-pounder, rushed for 1,163 yards and 18 TDs a year ago, while Oestreich, a 6-0, 190-pounder, ran for 1,220 yards and 14 scores. The 5-8, 180-pound Tinker had 111 tackles and 10 behind the line of scrimmage.
Aerial show still possible: Aurora Super-State quarterback Baylor Scheierman broke all the state passing records last season while leading the Huskies to the C-1 state title. He’s now playing basketball at South Dakota State, but Adams Central senior Evan Johnson appears ready to take that mantle in C-1. The 6-3, 200-pounder is a four-year starter who threw for 2,316 yards and 26 TDs last season and has 5,408 yards passing in his career. Ironically, Adams Central opens the season at home against Aurora on Friday night.
Top 10 opening weekend (all games Friday unless noted): Aurora at Adams Central, Fort Calhoun at Ashland-Greenwood, Bishop Neumann at Boys Town, St. Paul at Central City, Columbus Scotus at Aquinas, Cozad at Ord, Broken Bow at Kearney Catholic, Pierce at Norfolk Catholic, Wayne at Wahoo.
Class C-2
School (’18 record) | OS | DS | Key player
1. BRLD (8-3) | 9 | 8 | WR/S Lucas Vogt
2. Aquinas (7-4) | 9 | 8 | QB/DB Kyle Napier
3. Oakland-Craig (11-1) | 6 | 7 | TE/DE Wyatt Seagren
4. St. Paul (8-3) | 9 | 8 | RB/LB Eli Larson
5. Norfolk Catholic (11-2) | 3 | 4 | QB/DB Nate Brungardt
6. Sutton (10-2) | 4 | 4 | RB/DB Jackson Perrian
7. Wilber-Clatonia (9-2) | 7 | 8 | WB/CB Tad Moldenhauer
8. Hartington CC (4-5) | 8 | 8 | OL/DL Rex Becker
9. Centennial (13-0) | 2 | 3 | RB Davon Brees
10. Battle Creek (6-4) | 7 | 6 | OT/DE Luke Stueve
OS: returning offensive starters; DS: returning defensive starters.
Contenders: Doniphan Trumbull, Archbishop Bergan, North Platte St. Pat’s, Centura, Hastings St. Cecilia, North Bend Central, Freeman.
Case for No. 1: Many of the same players who led BRLD to the C-2 boys state basketball title in March will be leading the way for a possible bookend trophy this fall. Junior WR Lucas Vogt (5-10, 165; 58 catches, 1,177 yards, 19 TDs) is an all-stater in both sports, while senior TE Jaxon Johnson and senior QB Will Gatzemeyer (5-11, 185; 2,519 yards passing, 30 TDs, 1,090 yards rushing) are the other weapons in a potent passing attack and all-staters, as well. Senior Luke Kramer (6-1, 285) and sophomore Tyler Vavra (6-3, 260) lead the way up front.
Norfolk Catholic’s difficult schedule: Graduation hit the Knights hard with four all-staters gone, a group led by current Husker lineman Ethan Piper and the state’s all-time career rushing leader (11-man) Dylan Kautz. Coach Jeff Bellar’s young, inexperienced squad faces C-2’s toughest four-game stretch to start the season -- host C-1 No. 1 Pierce on Friday, at C-2 No. 2 Aquinas on Sept. 6, at C-2 No. 4 St. Paul on Sept. 13 and host C-2 No. 1 BRLD on Sept. 20.
Top 10 opening weekend (all games Friday unless noted): Pierce at Norfolk Catholic, Columbus Scotus at Aquinas, Battle Creek at Shelby-Rising City, BRLD at Hartington Cedar Catholic, Syracuse at Centennial, Oakland-Craig at Crofton, Sutton at North Platte St. Pat’s, St. Paul at Central City, Superior at Wilber-Clatonia.