Class C-1: Behind early turnovers and Luben's running, Wahoo gets the ball rolling toward first state title

“When you look at them (Pierce) on paper, you’d never expect a game like this; we knew this would be tough,” said Luben, who finishes the season with 2,136 yards and 41 touchdowns. “We had great preparation and I think it showed up. I literally don’t know how it ended up like this. I thought we’d be in a dogfight today.”

Like Bordovsky on his interception, Luben was let down a little that he was unable to register a 99-yard TD run.

“I should’ve scored on it,” Luben said. “I was looking up on the big screen (in the north end zone) and I just couldn’t get past him (Freeman). I don’t know what happened.”

Pierce (12-1) entered the state final averaging 450 yards per game rushing with its backfield of Freeman at quarterback and the duo of Carson Oestreich and Brett Tinker at running back. Wahoo’s front seven never allowed them to get going.

“They give you different looks up front and their secondary really rolls down and plays the alleys very well,” said Pierce coach Mark Brahmer, whose team is 22-2 over the past two seasons, the other loss coming to Bishop Neumann in the C-1 quarterfinals last year. “They do a good job pursuing and even when you get a little opening, it closes very quickly.”

Brahmer was also impressed with Luben.