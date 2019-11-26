Class C-1: A quick recap of Wahoo's dominating run to its first state crown

A quick recap of Tuesday's Class C-1 state championship game at Memorial Stadium.

Final: Wahoo 38, Pierce 0

Turning point: Wahoo flexes its muscles in the second quarter. The Warriors put together a 15-play, 68-yard scoring drive that eats up 6 minutes, 27 seconds off the clock and gives them a 17-0 lead. Two plays into Pierce's next drive, the Warriors force a fumble, and Wahoo takes advantage of the short field, driving 27 yards in five plays to take a 24-0 lead.

It was over when … : Pierce boots a 69-yard punt to pin Wahoo at its own 1-yard line late in the third quarter. On the next play, Trevin Luben breaks loose for a 79-yard run, setting up a seven-play, 99-yard scoring drive, which gives Wahoo a 31-0 lead.

The stars: Wahoo's defense. Top-ranked Pierce entered the game averaging 49.4 points and 507.2 yards per game. Pierce had 59 total yards after three quarters. The Warriors forced three first-half turnovers.

Meanwhile, Luben, a senior, carried the ball 40 times for 264 yards and all five of Wahoo's touchdowns.

Talking hardware: This is Wahoo's first state championship in football.