Class C-2: A quick recap of Oakland-Craig's shutout victory over Sutton for state title No. 2

A quick recap of Tuesday's Class C-2 state championship game at Memorial Stadium.
Final: Oakland-Craig 19, Sutton 0.
Turning point: Up 6-0, Oakland-Craig took the second-half opening kick and marched down the field in five plays (all runs). Ian Lundquist busted a 20-yard run and Jaron Meyer sealed the drive with a 23-yard touchdown run. The lead was 12-0.
It was over when … : Wyatt Seagren booted a 41-yard punt that was downed at the Sutton 1-yard line with 9 minutes, 20 seconds remaining in the contest. The way Oakland-Craig's defense played, 99 yards to go likely felt like 198 for the Mustangs.
The stars: Meyer and Lundquist combined for 166 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries. Meyer averaged 7.2 yards a carry.
Talking hardware: This is Oakland-Craig's second state championship. The Knights won a C-2 crown in 1995.
A look at playoff results and pairings for high school football.
Oakland-Craig's Coulter Thiele (13) finds a hole in the middle as Sutton's Eli Skalka (65) and Cade Wiseman (3) close in for the tackle in the first half of the Class C-2 championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.