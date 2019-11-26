Class C-2: A quick recap of Oakland-Craig's shutout victory over Sutton for state title No. 2

A quick recap of Tuesday's Class C-2 state championship game at Memorial Stadium.

Final: Oakland-Craig 19, Sutton 0.

Turning point: Up 6-0, Oakland-Craig took the second-half opening kick and marched down the field in five plays (all runs). Ian Lundquist busted a 20-yard run and Jaron Meyer sealed the drive with a 23-yard touchdown run. The lead was 12-0.

It was over when … : Wyatt Seagren booted a 41-yard punt that was downed at the Sutton 1-yard line with 9 minutes, 20 seconds remaining in the contest. The way Oakland-Craig's defense played, 99 yards to go likely felt like 198 for the Mustangs.

The stars: Meyer and Lundquist combined for 166 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries. Meyer averaged 7.2 yards a carry.

Talking hardware: This is Oakland-Craig's second state championship. The Knights won a C-2 crown in 1995.