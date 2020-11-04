Class B Two-Minute Drill: Regular season rematches highlight Friday's quarterfinals

Friday’s games
CLASS B
No. 9 Plattsmouth (7-2) at No. 2 Bennington (9-1), 7 p.m.: With running back Tyler LeClair injured, Bennington quarterback Kale Bird has had to shoulder more of the offensive load, and the senior has delivered. Bird completed 17 of 19 passes for 293 yards and three TDs, and rushed for 42 more and a score in the first-round win over Seward. Plattsmouth running back Christian Meneses (1,492 yards this season) was held to 95 yards on the ground last week, when the Blue Devils scored late to claim a 13-9, first-round win over McCook.
No. 8 Aurora (7-3) at No. 6 Norris (8-2), 7 p.m.: Aurora put together perhaps the most impressive first-round performance last Friday in a 54-3 win over Scottsbluff, a victory in which Ethan Shaw was 13-of-14 through the air for 251 yards and four touchdowns, and Mack Owens rushed for 134 yards and a pair of scores. The Titans wiped out a 13-point third-quarter deficit by scoring the game’s final 21 points in a 35-27 win last week over Beatrice. A win like that can breed confidence in close games during the postseason.
No. 1 Waverly (8-2) at No. 4 Elkhorn (8-2), 7 p.m.: Elkhorn handed Waverly one of its two losses with a 13-7 win over the Vikings in Week 3. Waverly has played the best football in Class B the past six weeks, outscoring its opponents 217-21 during that span. The Elkhorn offense, led by senior running back Aiden Young, rolled up 565 total yards in a 53-0, first-round win over Omaha Gross and should test the Vikings’ smothering defense.
No. 3 Hastings (8-1) at No. 7 Northwest (6-3), 7 p.m.: Hastings won the regular-season finale between the teams 30-19 at Northwest when quarterback Jarrett Synek threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for another 99 and two more TDs. Synek, who has 2,302 yards and 30 TDs through the air, lit up Omaha Roncalli in the first round last week for 381 yards and five scores. Northwest toppled two-time defending state champion Omaha Skutt last week behind junior quarterback Sam Hartman, who had 204 yards passing and another 177 on the ground, accounting for three touchdowns.
