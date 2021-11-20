Class B state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Bennington, Aurora

Aurora is seeking to avoid another state championship heartbreak after finishing as runner-up last season, while Bennington could win the school’s first state title since 1989, and first at the Class B level.
Game info: 7:15 p.m. Monday at Memorial Stadium, TV — NPM.
No. 1 Bennington
Record: 12-0.
Coach: Kam Lenhart.
Road to the finals: First round—beat McCook 51-13, quarterfinals—beat Waverly 41-0, semifinals—beat Elkhorn 28-7.
State playoff appearances: 26; state title in 1989.
Impact players: RB/DB Dylan Mostek, sr., 303 carries for 2,872 yards and 40 touchdowns; WR/DB Cayden Bluhm, sr., 40 receptions for 926 yards and 11 touchdowns; QB/DB Trey Bird, jr., 112-of-174 passing for 2,081 yards and 23 touchdowns; RB/LB Luke MacDonald, sr., 102 tackles; WR/LB Austin Holtz, sr., 100 tackles, 5 interceptions.
Bread and butter
With a dominant offensive line leading the way, Mostek has had one of the best seasons of any running back in state history. The Badgers aren’t one-dimensional, either, because Bird has been throwing touchdown passes all year long. He tied a state record with a 99-yard touchdown pass against Waverly, and there’s no doubt Bennington can put up points quickly.
No. 4 Aurora
Record: 10-2.
Coach: Kyle Peterson.
Road to the finals: First round—beat Lexington 49-7, quarterfinals—beat Scottsbluff 34-14, semifinals—beat Omaha Skutt 21-17.
State playoff appearances: 35; state titles in 2008, 2009, 2018.
Impact players: RB/LB Carlos Collazo, jr., 221 carries for 1,749 yards and 26 touchdowns; QB/DB Drew Knust, jr., 112-of-192 passing for 1,327 yards and 15 touchdowns; RB/LB Mack Owens, sr., 113 carries for 597 yards and 8 touchdowns, 32 tackles; RB/S Britton Kemling, jr., 48 carries for 204 yards and 4 touchdowns, 98 tackles.
Bread and butter
Similar to Bennington, Aurora’s offensive line is the foundation of its offensive approach. Collazo has been the Huskies’ top offensive weapon this season, but don’t discount the physicality of Owens, a returning all-state linebacker. Knust is a dual-threat option at quarterback, and the Huskies’ overall talent extends to the defensive side of the ball as well.
From runner-up to state champion in wrestling, Sandhills/Thedford’s Reece Zutavern seeking the same improvement in D-2 football final
‘You can’t look around a whole bunch’: Even for returning state finalists, playing at Memorial Stadium offers a new and exciting challenge
From Omaha to the Sandhills, here's your one-stop for high school football semifinals coverage
The state championship picture became clear after a cold, windy night around the state Friday night. Relive some of the semifinals moments.
The Huskies (10-2) dug themselves out of a hole and won nine straight games. They dug themselves out a 17-7 hole Friday.
A roundup of the high school football state semifinal games Friday night.
‘I can’t explain how fun it is’: Three Rezacs part of scoring plays as Omaha Westside tops Bellevue West to return to Class A title game
Three Rezac brothers — Anthony, DJ and Teddy — cracked the stat sheet in a big way as their Warriors overcame an early hiccup.
Zane Flores threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, but the Dragons' defense stifling a high-scoring Omaha North bunch was the difference.
Norfolk Catholic’s ground and pound attack leads to victory over Wilber-Clatonia in the C-2 semifinals
Behind a stellar rushing attack, No. 2 Norfolk Catholic controlled the clock and the game on their way to a 35-12 victory.
Koa McIntyre threw three touchdowns despite the wind whipping across Heedum Field — and the Knights' defense did the rest.
Dylan Mostek turned in a 252-yard, three-touchdown performance to help lead the Badgers, who last played in a state final in 2007.
Here's a look at Friday's results across the state.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7