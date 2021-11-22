Class B rewind: Mostek lifts Bennington to its first title since 1989

Bennington players raise the Class B championship trophy after beating Aurora 42-14 on Monday at Memorial Stadium.
A quick recap of Monday's Class B state championship game at Memorial Stadium.
Final: Bennington 42, Aurora 14. Turning point: Trailing 7-0 early in the second quarter, Aurora was methodically moving down the field. Instead, on the ninth play of the drive, Drew Knust's pass to the end zone was intercepted by Bennington's Mitchell Andersen, and the Badgers quickly capitalized on Dylan Mostek's 89-yard touchdown run. It was over when …: Bennington's Trey Bird threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Cayden Bluhm to extend its lead to 35-7 with 15 seconds left in the first half. Game balls: Mostek finished with 218 rushing yards, four touchdowns and broke the 11-man single-season rushing record when his 89-yard score put him at 3,058 yards. Talking hardware: Bennington won the school’s first state title since 1989, and first at the Class B level.
Photos: No. 1 Bennington beats No. 4 Aurora 42-14 in Class B final
Bennington's Dylan Mostek takes off on an 89-yard touchdown run after escaping a tackle attempt by Aurora's Tate Nachtigal in the second quarter of the Class B state championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Bennington players celebrate with their coach Kam Lenhart (center) after defeating Aurora 42-14 in the Class B championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Aurora's Britton Kemling can't catch a pass while being defended by Bennington's Gunnar Lym (35) in the second quarter of the Class B state championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Bennington's Trey Bird (13) comes up just short of a touchdown in the second quarter after being tackled by several Aurora players during the Class B state championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Bennington's Dylan Mostek scores a touchdown in front of Aurora's Carsen Staehr in the first quarter of the Class B state championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Aurora's Carlos Collazo runs between Bennington defenders in the second quarter of the Class B state championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Bennington's Dylan Mostek (24) and Cayden Bluhm celebrates Mostek's touchdown against Aurora in the first quarter of the Class B state championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Bennington's Drew Husske (33) hugs fans after the Badgers won the Class B championship game over Aurora 42-14 on Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Aurora's Mack Owens hold up the runner-up trophy following the Huskes' loss to 42-14 Bennington in the Class B championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Aurora's Mack Owens wipes his eyes after receiving his runner-up medal following the Huskies' 42-14 loss to Bennington in the Class B championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Bennington's Dylan Mostek (24) looks up to the official after scoring a second-quarter touchdown against Aurora during the Class B championship game on Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Aurora's Carlos Collazo evades tackle by Bennington's Mitchell Andersen before running into the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown during the Class B championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Aurora's Carlos Collazo gets tackled by Bennington's Connor Brecht (10) and Owen Douglas (15) in the third quarter during the Class B championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Aurora's Carlos Collazo (2) gets tripped by Bennington's Gunner Lym (35) in the fourth quarter during the Class B state championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Aurora's Drew Knust (11) throws a pass to Carsen Staehr in the fourth quarter during the Class B championship game against Bennington on Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Bennington's Trey Bird looks to pass before running the ball against Aurora during the Class B championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Bennington's Gunnar Lym (35) tackles Aurora's Preston Ramaekers in the first quarter of the Class B state championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Bennington's Seth Wempen can't come up with a reception against Aurora in the fourth quarter of the Class B state championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Bennington's Issac Conner runs onto the field before the Class B state championship game against Aurora on Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Bennington's Dylan Mostek takes offon a run as Aurora's Britton Kemling (31) pursues in the first quarter of the Class B state championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Aurora's Carlos Collazo (2) gets upended Bennington's Seth Wempen during the the Class B state championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.
