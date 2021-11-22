Class B rewind: Mostek lifts Bennington to its first title since 1989

A quick recap of Monday's Class B state championship game at Memorial Stadium.

Final: Bennington 42, Aurora 14.

Turning point: Trailing 7-0 early in the second quarter, Aurora was methodically moving down the field. Instead, on the ninth play of the drive, Drew Knust's pass to the end zone was intercepted by Bennington's Mitchell Andersen, and the Badgers quickly capitalized on Dylan Mostek's 89-yard touchdown run.

It was over when …: Bennington's Trey Bird threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Cayden Bluhm to extend its lead to 35-7 with 15 seconds left in the first half.

Game balls: Mostek finished with 218 rushing yards, four touchdowns and broke the 11-man single-season rushing record when his 89-yard score put him at 3,058 yards.

Talking hardware: Bennington won the school’s first state title since 1989, and first at the Class B level.

