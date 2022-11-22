Class B rewind: Bennington 38, Omaha Gross 14

A quick recap of Tuesday's Class B state championship game at Memorial Stadium.

Final: Bennington 38, Omaha Gross 14.

Turning point: Facing fourth-and-1 on the Gross 1-yard line with seven seconds left in the first half, Bennington opted to send its offense back onto the field with its sights on taking a two-score lead.

Badgers quarterback Trey Bird lined up in a shotgun formation, joined by two running backs. Bird took the snap and handed to Nicholas Colvert, who plunged in to boost Bennington's lead to 21-7.

It was over when ...: Colvert ran in for a 5-yard score with 5:41 left in the third quarter, which gave the Badgers a 28-7 advantage. Against a relentless Bennington defense, that lead felt insurmountable, and it proved to be.

Game ball: Bennington's Colvert scored two touchdowns, as did his teammate Isaac Conner. Badgers quarterback Trey Bird was strong. But, a collective game ball to the Badgers' defense feels appropriate here.

Talking hardware: Bennington becomes a back-to-back champion in Class B. The Badgers also won a C-1 title in 1989.