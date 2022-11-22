 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Lincoln Journal Star is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 1,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
Presented By Liberty First Credit Union

Class B rewind: Bennington 38, Omaha Gross 14

  • Updated
  • 0

A quick recap of Tuesday's Class B state championship game at Memorial Stadium.

Final: Bennington 38, Omaha Gross 14.

Turning point: Facing fourth-and-1 on the Gross 1-yard line with seven seconds left in the first half, Bennington opted to send its offense back onto the field with its sights on taking a two-score lead.

Badgers quarterback Trey Bird lined up in a shotgun formation, joined by two running backs. Bird took the snap and handed to Nicholas Colvert, who plunged in to boost Bennington's lead to 21-7.

It was over when ...: Colvert ran in for a 5-yard score with 5:41 left in the third quarter, which gave the Badgers a 28-7 advantage. Against a relentless Bennington defense, that lead felt insurmountable, and it proved to be.

People are also reading…

Game ball: Bennington's Colvert scored two touchdowns, as did his teammate Isaac Conner. Badgers quarterback Trey Bird was strong. But, a collective game ball to the Badgers' defense feels appropriate here. 

Talking hardware: Bennington becomes a back-to-back champion in Class B. The Badgers also won a C-1 title in 1989.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

A Freeport, Illinois, native, Nate Head is the sports editor at the Journal Star, where he started as the assistant editor in 2019. Nate graduated from Illinois State University in 2018.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Long form: Dancers begin charting path to Paris Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News