Class B: Omaha Skutt stops late 2-point conversion, fends off Scottsbluff for second straight Class B title

Omaha Skutt beat Scottsbluff for the second straight year in the Class B state championship football game, but the SkyHawks’ 26th straight victory didn’t come easy.
Skutt survived 216 yards rushing and three touchdowns from 6-foot-3, 225-pound quarterback Sabastian Harsh to edge the Bearcats 21-20 Monday night at Memorial Stadium.
“That was one that I wanted for these kids really bad, they just came through in clutch moments the whole game,” said Skutt coach Matt Turman, who has guided the SkyHawks to five state titles. “That team (Scottsbluff) is so good, and they had us on our heels. When needed to, we did what we needed to do.”
Harsh nearly brought the Bearcats back from a 21-7 deficit in the fourth quarter, shredding the Skutt defense with TD runs of 15 and 17 yards, the last one coming with 2:35 left in the game, his 42nd carry of the game. He rushed for 84 yards in the final period.
Scottsbluff (12-1) elected to go for two points and the lead, but the left side of Skutt’s defense kept Harsh from the end zone.
Scottsbluff coach Jud Hall said he never hesitated in making the decision to go for two.
“I think all the momentum was on our side,” said Hall, the first-year head coach who was an assistant last season when the Bearcats were 12-0 going into the state finals and lost to Skutt 48-27.
“We didn’t come here to play for second place, so we were going to try and win.”
Skutt (13-0) recovered the onside kick, then got two first downs to run out the clock. Quarterback Tyson Gordon picked up 7 yards on fourth-and-2 from the Scottsbluff 28 to seal the win.
A reverse throwback pass of 33 yards from Brett Hill to Jasiya DeOllos with 9:27 left in the game started Scottsbluff’s late-game run and set up Harsh’s 14-yard TD.
Three plays after that score, Terrance Mokeac dislodged the ball from Gordon and Jack Darnell recovered is second fumble of the game at midfield. Eight running plays by Harsh put it in the end zone, giving Scottsbluff its chance to win its first state football title.
Skutt led 13-7 at halftime, but had to survive a first half in which Harsh rushed for 104 yards and Scottsbluff’s lone touchdown -- a 2-yard run that capped a 76-yard, 15-play drive that took up the first 6:22.
The SkyHawks tied it at 7-7 with an 80-yard march that started with a 43-yard run by Grant Diesing, kept alive by a 22-yard pass from Gordon to Drew Rase and climaxed by a Gordon 4-yard TD run with 6:05 left in the second quarter.
Diesing later broke off a 66-yard TD run off the left side to put Skutt up 21-7 midway through the third quarter. He finished with 120 yards on 10 carries.
Two plays after Gordon’s TD tied it in the first half, Skutt’s Nick Chambers recovered a Scottsbluff fumble at the Bearcat 34. The SkyHawks capitalized on a 12-yard pass from Gordon to Max Brinker to go up 13-7.
It appeared Scottsbluff would go into intermission with the lead after Gordon fumbled a snap and Darnell recovered at the Skutt 18 with 1:07 left. That field position was set up by a 64-yard punt by Harsh, who uncorked the boot after the snap went over his head into the Scottsbluff end zone.
Four straight runs by Harsh got it inside the Skutt 1, with the third-down run appearing to break the plane of the end zone. Replay review, however, could not conclusively overturn the call on the field that he was short of the end zone.
On fourth down, Gordon blitzed from his safety spot, slowed up Harsh in the backfield on the left side run and teammates Ryne Emanuel and Nick Chambers finished him off at the 1.
Gordon wasn’t quite as influential on the two-point conversion.
“I blitzed but I wasn’t in the play,” Gordon said. “Luckily my other teammates stepped up and made a big play.”
Besides rushing for 216 yards, Harsh also had an interception, a sack for a loss of 13 yards and seven tackles defensively.
“He’s a special kid,” Hall said of Harsh. “Once again he put us on his back and was very determined to try and get a win. We came up a half-yard short.”
Gordon also had an interception on defense, rushed for 65 yards and returned a punt 40 yards.