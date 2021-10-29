No. 8 Bluejays don't 'pack it in,' instead buckle down as Seward holds off Omaha Roncalli

SEWARD — For two teams that are known for their passing ability, their rushing attacks were the story of the game.
The Class B No. 8 Seward Bluejays took an early 7-0 lead over Omaha Roncalli in the first quarter on a Nolan Hill 5-yd TD run. The Crimson Pride answered with a 1-yd Darik Rodgers rushing TD. Both teams were even throughout much of the rest of the game, and Roncalli had a chance to tie the game on a two-point conversion with 48 seconds to go to send it to overtime but couldn’t connect on the pass.
Seward won 24-19 Friday night at Concordia University’s Bulldog Stadium in the first round of the Class B state playoffs and will advance to play Elkhorn in the quarterfinals.
Seward coach Jamie Opfer was proud of how his team stayed with it.
“There were lots of times where it would have been easy for either team to pack it in. Our guys have done it all year," Opfer said. "It’s just perseverance and commitment to consistency. These guys have been through a lot and just amazingly proud of the way they continue to play and compete. … This team averages near 30 or 40 points a game. For this defense to hold them to what we did is a credit to our entire defensive staff and everyone who plays on defense.”
On the deciding play of the game, Seward was able to get pressure, which Opfer said was the key to getting the pass break up.
“It made it a difficult throw to make. We like our cornerbacks and DBs and their ability to compete and their desire to compete. DB made a play on the ball, and it was good for the Jays.”
All of Seward’s touchdowns were on the ground, with Nolan Hill leading the way with 11 carries for 66 yards. Even though Roncalli limited what Seward could do passing, five different players had catches for the Bluejays. Micah Hackbart led the team in receiving with three catches for 57 yards.
With Elkhorn looming, Opfer knows they’re going to have to match the Antlers physically if they want to pull off the upset.
“ I know Elkhorn will run it right at you," he said. "They’ve got big, physical, strong kids, so that’s going to be a challenge for us.”
Roncalli coach Tom Kassing was emotional knowing the Pride had a chance at the end but didn’t get it done.
“The first half was a little rough for us offensively. … To hold them to 21 points, that was impressive. We didn’t make plays when we needed to," Kassing said. "Defensively we made plays, but offensively, it wasn’t our night.”
