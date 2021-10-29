No. 8 Bluejays don't 'pack it in,' instead buckle down as Seward holds off Omaha Roncalli

SEWARD — For two teams that are known for their passing ability, their rushing attacks were the story of the game.

The Class B No. 8 Seward Bluejays took an early 7-0 lead over Omaha Roncalli in the first quarter on a Nolan Hill 5-yd TD run. The Crimson Pride answered with a 1-yd Darik Rodgers rushing TD. Both teams were even throughout much of the rest of the game, and Roncalli had a chance to tie the game on a two-point conversion with 48 seconds to go to send it to overtime but couldn’t connect on the pass.

Seward won 24-19 Friday night at Concordia University’s Bulldog Stadium in the first round of the Class B state playoffs and will advance to play Elkhorn in the quarterfinals.

Seward coach Jamie Opfer was proud of how his team stayed with it.

“There were lots of times where it would have been easy for either team to pack it in. Our guys have done it all year," Opfer said. "It’s just perseverance and commitment to consistency. These guys have been through a lot and just amazingly proud of the way they continue to play and compete. … This team averages near 30 or 40 points a game. For this defense to hold them to what we did is a credit to our entire defensive staff and everyone who plays on defense.”