Class B No. 4 Titans edge No. 8 Plattsmouth as teams add another chapter to storied matchup

That quarterback, Hausmann, threw for 259 yards and four touchdowns for Norris (5-1), with each of his receiving weapons getting in on the action.

James Carnie caught two touchdown passes, including a 57-yarder in the third quarter one play after Plattsmouth had taken an 18-14 lead. He finished with three catches for 70 yards and two scores.

C.J. Hood hauled in a 25-yard score to give Norris a 14-6 lead at halftime, and finished with five catches for 73 yards.

Deveaux caught seven passes for 94 yards and the winning score.

“The line does a great job of protecting me. Same with (Bryson) Schultz in the backfield. They give me time, and we have great wide receivers, so I can kind of just put it up for them and they’ll go up and get it,” Hausmann said. “And I trust my guys.”

Plattsmouth’s star did plenty of damage of his own.

Junior running back Christian Meneses had 39 carries for 207 yards and two touchdowns, with his 39th carry giving the Blue Devils a 26-21 lead with 6:05 left.

But the missed opportunities left Plattsmouth on the short end, and gave Norris a happy bus ride home.

“Both teams just played their hearts and souls out — it was fun to be a part of,” Norris coach Ty Twarling said. “We have a lot to work on, but they have a great team, and you have to come out prepared against them and be ready to go.”

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.