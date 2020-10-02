Class B No. 4 Titans edge No. 8 Plattsmouth as teams add another chapter to storied matchup

PLATTSMOUTH — Going all the way back to junior high, the guys for Norris and Plattsmouth have been playing close football games.
Friday was no different, even if the stage was a lot bigger.
Cooper Hausmann found Trey Deveaux for a 27-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-13 with 4:36 left, and the Class B No. 4-ranked Titans held on to edge the No. 8 Blue Devils 29-26 in Plattsmouth.
It was the classic kind of high school game fit for the crisp fall weather that came along with it, with the teams trading the lead four times in the second half.
There was nearly a fifth lead change. On Plattsmouth’s first play after the final Norris touchdown, Adam Eggert broke loose for a 64-yard scoring run that was called back on a holding penalty.
The Blue Devils (5-1) had two touchdowns wiped out by penalties, a third drive stall out on downs at the Norris 10-yard line, a missed extra point kick, and two failed two-point conversions.
“When you get two touchdowns called back, that stings. And when it’s a quality opponent, and our kids play that hard — I’m not disappointed in our kids at all,” Plattsmouth coach Bob Dzuris said. “The thing we’re disappointed in is the loss. But shoot, the effort was tremendous; we were playing a really, really good team. I think that quarterback is one of the most underrated players right now. He’s awful good.”
That quarterback, Hausmann, threw for 259 yards and four touchdowns for Norris (5-1), with each of his receiving weapons getting in on the action.
James Carnie caught two touchdown passes, including a 57-yarder in the third quarter one play after Plattsmouth had taken an 18-14 lead. He finished with three catches for 70 yards and two scores.
C.J. Hood hauled in a 25-yard score to give Norris a 14-6 lead at halftime, and finished with five catches for 73 yards.
Deveaux caught seven passes for 94 yards and the winning score.
“The line does a great job of protecting me. Same with (Bryson) Schultz in the backfield. They give me time, and we have great wide receivers, so I can kind of just put it up for them and they’ll go up and get it,” Hausmann said. “And I trust my guys.”
Plattsmouth’s star did plenty of damage of his own.
Junior running back Christian Meneses had 39 carries for 207 yards and two touchdowns, with his 39th carry giving the Blue Devils a 26-21 lead with 6:05 left.
But the missed opportunities left Plattsmouth on the short end, and gave Norris a happy bus ride home.
“Both teams just played their hearts and souls out — it was fun to be a part of,” Norris coach Ty Twarling said. “We have a lot to work on, but they have a great team, and you have to come out prepared against them and be ready to go.”
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
