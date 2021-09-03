Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt — and its 'will not to lose' — prevails in double-OT thriller against No. 3 Waverly

OMAHA — The matchup between Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt and Class B. No. 3 Waverly lived up to the hype. Many will remember it in years to come as an instant classic.

Skutt trailed for the first 41½ minutes but was able to weather the storm and come all the way back to win 27-24 in double overtime.

"I liked the grit, the determination, the will not to lose," Skutt coach Matt Turman said. "We had some bad things happen. We had a blocked punt. We had a fumble for a touchdown on the opening play. We just kept fighting and fighting.

"They have such a good defense that we settled for a couple of field goals and right when we think we have it won, they throw a touchdown and tie it back up. It was just a heck of a gritty performance."

Both teams showed their defensive prowess throughout the game. The Skyhawks forced an interception off of a tipped pass thrown by Waverly quarterback Cole Murray.

The Vikings finished with three forced turnovers including a fumble late in the third quarter from Skyhawk running back Wyatt Archer.

Turman said to let him know if anyone has any answers on how to limit his team’s turnovers.