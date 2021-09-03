Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt — and its 'will not to lose' — prevails in double-OT thriller against No. 3 Waverly

OMAHA — The matchup between Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt and Class B. No. 3 Waverly lived up to the hype. Many will remember it in years to come as an instant classic.
Skutt trailed for the first 41½ minutes but was able to weather the storm and come all the way back to win 27-24 in double overtime.
"I liked the grit, the determination, the will not to lose," Skutt coach Matt Turman said. "We had some bad things happen. We had a blocked punt. We had a fumble for a touchdown on the opening play. We just kept fighting and fighting.
"They have such a good defense that we settled for a couple of field goals and right when we think we have it won, they throw a touchdown and tie it back up. It was just a heck of a gritty performance."
Both teams showed their defensive prowess throughout the game. The Skyhawks forced an interception off of a tipped pass thrown by Waverly quarterback Cole Murray.
The Vikings finished with three forced turnovers including a fumble late in the third quarter from Skyhawk running back Wyatt Archer.
Turman said to let him know if anyone has any answers on how to limit his team’s turnovers.
1:24 Q4: TD Skyhawks, and they take a 21-14 lead. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/NjoiJPmHLT— Cody Frederick (@CodyFrederick15) September 4, 2021
“We fumbled it four times in the opening week, and it seemed like we did a lot tonight too," he said. "In the last two years, we’ve had a good rivalry with Waverly and this just adds to it."
Skyhawk quarterback and Wyoming commit Caden Becker was 9-of-19 on the night with 62 passing yards as well as 24 carries for 94 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Archer added in another 102 yards rushing on 14 carries.
The Vikings might have been able to pull through in overtime, but Murray injured his leg on the first possession of the second overtime and had to be carted off.
“I told our kids there at the end that I’m just so proud of them," Waverly coach Reed Manstedt said. "To come on the road like this, we knew it was going to be a big game and obviously, Omaha Skutt is very talented this year. I was super proud of the way we came out and got the defense to score right away. I was proud of the way our defense stood our ground.”
Murray was 7-of-17 with 156 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also ran the ball 15 times for 28 yards.
Skutt improves to 2-0 on the year and will play a road game against Omaha Gross next week. Waverly falls to 1-1 and faces Class B No. 5 Elkhorn next week.
Week 2 delivered. Our team was out around the city and area to uncover all of the stories that came out of Friday night — here's what we got ...
In this Series
High school football Week 2 is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot
-
Updated
Friday Night Rewind: Papio South's big 4th-quarter rally stuns East; Long BDS streak (dating to 2014) ends
-
Updated
Northeast quarterback Gray left speechless as Rockets win first game in two years
-
Updated
After shaky season opener, Grand Island plays a 'clean' game to take down Pius X
- 8 updates