Class B: Gutschow gives Elkhorn a leg up as Antlers claim football gold

OMAHA — Elkhorn quarterback Grant Gutschow ran for three touchdowns and passed for another as the No. 4 Antlers turned on the jets after halftime to beat No. 8 Aurora 42-19 in the Class B state championship game.

With the Antlers (11-2) up 35-15, Gutschow ran for his third touchdown early in the fourth quarter to make it 42-13 at Elkhorn High School.

Earlier, Elkhorn's Aiden Young went 47 yards to the end zone to make it 35-13.

Aurora's Ethan Shaw punched in a short run — his second of the day — as the Huskies trailed Elkhorn 42-19.

With the game tied 13-13 after the half, Gutschow ran 9 yards for the score to put Elkhorn up 21-13.

Gutschow later connected with tight end Gannon Gragert on a fade route on fourth down to extend the Antlers' lead to 28-13 in the third quarter.

In the closing minutes of the first half, the Huskies' Mack Owen ran it in from 3 yards out to make it 13-6.

But Young promptly replied for the Antlers, taking a 75-yard kickoff return to the end zone to knot the game at 13-13. Aurora (9-4) then dropped a fumble in the red zone shortly before intermission as the game stayed tied.