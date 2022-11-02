Class B football quarterfinals: Breaking down the games, and players to know for Friday

Grand Island Northwest pulled the big upset last week, knocking off No. 4 Elkhorn. Is there another surprise in store this week? Here's the information to know for Friday's games:

Quarterfinal matchups

(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds. All times Central.)

No. 8 Elkhorn North (7-3) at No. 1 Bennington (10-0), 7 p.m.

No one has played Bennington tougher this season than the Wolves, who "held" the Badgers to 21 points in a 21-7 loss in Week 8. That's the only game this season Bennington hasn't scored at least 33 or won by at least 20 while extending its winning streak to 23 games. In the playoffs for the first time, North has two wins over teams who finished the the season .500 or better, and both came in the last two weeks against teams that finished 5-5.

Grand Island Northwest (5-5) at No. 5 Waverly (8-2), 7 p.m.

Northwest played a bear of a regular-season schedule, facing five teams the qualified for the Class B playoffs and another, Aurora, that is the prohibitive favorite in C-1.. So perhaps the Vikings' win over Elkhorn last week on a late field goal shouldn't be a complete surprise. Recent history suggests Friday's matchup of Vikings should be a good one, too. The teams played a 41-34 game, won by Waverly, in the 2021 regular season, though Waverly later beat Northwest 59-13 in the playoffs. Northwest beat Waverly 21-20 in the 2020 regular season.

No. 7 Omaha Skutt (7-3) at No. 2 Scottsbluff (9-1), 7 p.m.

After locking horns in state title games in 2018 and 2019, Skutt and Scottsbluff this year meet in the panhandle. This hasn't quite been a vintage Skutt team — the Skyhawks have yet to beat an opponent with a winning record — but it's still Skutt in the postseason. Scottsbluff has been tested plenty, with three one-score wins and a seven-point loss to Class A playoff qualifier North Platte.

No. 6 York (7-3) at No. 3 Omaha Gross (10-0), 7 p.m.

York has won five in a row (including a forfeit victory over Lincoln Northwest) since a 2-3 start that included losses to No. 1 Bennington, No. 2 Scottsbluff, and no. 5 Waverly. Now the Dukes will take a shot at No. 3 Gross, which is playing up a class this season and hasn't allowed more than 14 points in a game all year while winning all but one of its contests by 27 or more points. York is without senior Dalton Snodgrass, who saw his season end when he broke his leg against GI Northwest in the Dukes' regular-season finale.

Players to watch

Josh Basilevac, Elkhorn North: The dual-threat junior quarterback ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns, and went 10-for-12 for 104 yards and three scores last week in the Wolves' 35-14 win over Lincoln Pius X. Basilevac has thrown for 1,628 yards and 20 TDs this season to go with 852 rushing yards and 10 more scores. Elkhorn North goes as he goes.

Austin Payne, Grand Island Northwest: The Grand Island gunslinger has the third-most passing yards of any 11-man quarterback in the state, and the most in Class B, with 2,528. Payne, a senior, is completing 65% of his passes in his first season as a full-time starter, with 19 touchdowns. He's also the Vikings' second-leading rusher with 423 yards and a team-best six touchdowns.

Seth Erickson, York: York playing short-handed, but if Erickson can repeat last week's performance, the Dukes will have a shot against Omaha Gross. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior ran for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries in a 21-7 win over Seward, including 21 carries for 141 yards in the second half as the Dukes dominated time of possession and outscored the Bluejays 14-0.

Trey Jackson, Waverly: It will always be about defense first for Waverly, but quarterback Trey Jackson has been efficient in running the Vikings' offense. The 6-foot, 165-pound senior has completed nearly 65% of his passes for 1,283 yards and eight touchdowns, and has yet to throw an interception. Jackson's work through the air helps open things up for running backs Evan Kastens (776 yards, 10 TDs) and Aden Smith (415 yards, four TDs).