The defending champions
Omaha Skutt brings back some significant pieces from its 13-0 state title team from a year ago, enough to make the SkyHawks the prohibitive favorite to repeat this fall. Two first-team Super-State seniors are back in the fold — multi-dimensional Tyson Gordon and lineman Blake Anderson. Gordon, a North Dakota State recruit, can quarterback, play wide receiver and safety, and impact the game returning kicks. Anderson, who committed earlier this summer to Northern Iowa, can dominate a game on both sides of the ball. Coach Matt Turman’s squad returns three offensive starters and seven on defense.
Other teams to watch
(In alphabetical order)
Preseason rankings run Aug. 25
Beatrice (1-8, unranked): The Orangemen were a competitive team by the end of the 2018 season, and with nine starters back on offense and seven more defensively, they should be markedly improved out of the gate this fall, even without Andrew Mahoney, a big-play threat sidelined for the season with a torn ACL.
Bennington (3-6, unranked): With nine starters back on both sides of the ball, the Badgers should take the next step this season. Senior quarterback Nick Bohn threw for 1,550 yards and 16 TDs a year ago.
Blair (7-4, B state quarterfinals, No. 8 final ranking): Among the Bears’ five starters back is junior running back/linebacker Dex Larsen, who became the first sophomore in school history to rush for more than 1,000 yards. With six starters back defensively, Blair should be solid on both sides of the ball.
Crete (3-6, unranked): New head coach Mark Newmyer has eight returning starters on offense and seven more on defense. Zach Fye is one of the top returning quarterbacks in Class B, while junior Nigel Bridger started the final four games last season and rushed for more than 500 yards.
Hastings (4-6, B state first round, No. 10 final ranking): With 11 starters returning on both sides of the ball, the Tigers look to extend the season a little longer in the playoffs this fall. WR/RB Carson Shoemaker is just 5-7 and 145 pounds, but he accounted for more than 1,000 total yards last season and is Hastings’ home run threat.
McCook (9-2, B state quarterfinals, No. 5 final ranking): The Bison have just three starters back on offense and four on defense, but don’t expect any drop-off because there are new faces in the lineup. Quarterback/safety Cameryn Berry is a three-year starter and an impact player on both sides of the ball.
Mount Michael (6-4, B first round, unranked): A number of the Knights’ 15 returning starters (seven on offense and eight on defense) are entering their third season in the lineup as seniors, a group led by RB/LB Jackson Ramold, RB/SS Calvin Benson and WR Cliff Roepke.
Norris (5-5, B first round, unranked): Nine starters are back on both sides of the ball for the Titans, led by first-year coach Ty Twarling. Ashton Hausmann is a state sprint champion who rushed for almost 1,000 yards last fall. He’ll get plenty of support from senior QB Aidan Oerter, junior RB/LB Dylan Meyer, junior WR/S Dylan Meyer and junior WR/CB CJ Hood.
Omaha Roncalli (8-3, B state quarterfinals, No. 7 final ranking): The Crimson Pride has one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in seniors Jack Dotzler and Shane Orr, two of 13 starters returning. Up front, junior Nolan Gorczyca (6-5, 260) is getting Division I recruiting attention.
Scottsbluff (12-1, B state finals, No. 2 final ranking): Two-time Super-State defensive end Garrett Nelson is now at Nebraska, but plenty of pieces return to make the Bearcats a contender again under first-year head coach Jud Hall. Sabastian Harsh might be the best combination quarterback/linebacker in the state.
Seward (8-3, B state quarterfinals, No. 6 final ranking): With all-state, record-breaking quarterback Joseph Krause now at Northwest Missouri State, the Bluejays will be different offensively. Don’t expect any drop-off, however, not with senior wide receiver Ben Myers, senior running back Gabe Knisley and senior linemen Jordan Kavulak and Tyler Lenz among three starters back up front.
Waverly (9-3, B state semifinals, No. 4 final ranking): Graduation hit the Vikings hard as they lost four all-staters. The three starters back on both offense and defense are spread across the field and provide a solid base to rebuild on.
York (9-3, B state semifinals, No. 3 final ranking): Replacing Super-Staters Garrett Snodgrass, Noah Stafursky (both at Nebraska) and Brady Danielson will be a tall order for the Dukes. Among the three offensive starters back is senior running back Jacob Diaz, who rushed for 948 yards a year ago.
Players to watch
QB/WR/S Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt, 6-3, 185, sr.: The first-team Super-Stater was all over the place for Skutt last season. The North Dakota State pledge had eight interceptions and 45 tackles as a safety, averaged 20.1 yards on 19 punt returns, rushed for 270 yards on 27 attempts, caught 16 passes for 351 yards and was 19-of-26 passing for 241 yards. Gordon will start the season as a full-time quarterback.
OT/DT Blake Anderson, Omaha Skutt, 6-5, 285, sr.: Coach Matt Turman says Anderson is as good a lineman as he’s ever coached. He paved the way for graduated Super-State back Jarod Epperson to rush for 2,319 yards last season.
QB/DB Zach Fye, Crete, 6-0, 185, sr.: A dual threat with 4.65 speed in the 40-yard dash, Fye passed for 1,202 yards and 12 TDs last season while running for another 500 and six more scores.
QB/S Cameryn Berry, McCook, 6-0, 175, sr.: The returning all-stater piled up 2,331 yards of total offense, threw for 14 TDs and rushed for nine more a year ago. Also returned two interceptions for TDs.
RB Ashton Hausmann, Norris, 6-0, 200, sr.: The Nebraska walk-on recruit overcame injuries to rush for 991 yards and nine TDs in just seven games last season. He won both the 100 and 200 at state track last May, so he’s usually end zone-bound once he breaks free.
C/DE Grady Griess, Northwest, 6-2, 245, sr.: The returning all-stater was also a state wrestling champion last winter, making him that much more intriguing to the college football coaches. Enter his third year as a starter, Griess can bench press 315 pounds, squat 430 and run the 40 under five seconds.
QB Jack Dotzler, Omaha Roncalli, 6-0, 165, sr., and WR Shane Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 6-0, 185, sr.: Dotzler threw for 2,675 yards and 29 TDs last season, while Orr hauled in 27 catches for 587 yards and eight scores.
QB/LB Sabastian Harsh, Scottsbluff, 6-3, 220, sr.: A returning all-stater who accounted for more than 1,600 yards of total offense last season and is a candidate to both rush and pass for more than 1,000 yards this season.
OT/DE Tyler Lenz, Seward, 6-4, 250, sr.: His length, athleticism and continued improvement in the strength department has earned recruiting attention from a number of Division I college programs.
OT/DL Trevor Brown, Waverly, 6-3, 260, so.: The three-sport athlete is probably the top lineman prospect in the state from the class of 2022 and will likely begin getting Power Five conference recruiting interest this year.
Key games
A30: Bennington at Omaha Skutt, Beatrice at Norris, Hastings at McCook.
S6: Omaha Skutt at Omaha Roncalli, Waverly at Bennington, York at Blair, Norris at Crete, Scottsbluff at Hastings.
S13: Blair at Omaha Skutt, Norris at Bennington.
S20: Omaha Skutt at York, McCook at Beatrice, Bennington at Seward, Blair at Norris.
S26: Omaha Roncalli at Bennington.
S27: Beatrice at York, Hastings at Crete, Waverly at Norris.
O4: Crete at Seward, York at Hastings.
O11: Omaha Skutt at Waverly, Beatrice at Crete, Hastings at Seward.
O18: Seward at York, Beatrice at Hastings, Blair at Bennington.
O25: Scottsbluff at McCook, Norris at Omaha Skutt, Seward at Beatrice, Bennington at Mount Michael, Omaha Roncalli at Blair, York at Crete.