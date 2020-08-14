Class B football preview: Teams, players and games to watch in 2020

The defending champions
Omaha Skutt is the two-time defending state champion and enters the season with a 26-game winning streak. Most of the players responsible for those feats, however, are gone — a group led by Tyson Gordon (North Dakota State) and Blake Anderson (Northern Iowa), both of whom were two-time, first-team Super-Staters. But others are ready to step into expanded roles, especially senior linebacker Barret Liebentritt, who was the leading tackler on last year’s team. Three other senior defensive starters return in lineman Ryan Bollish, defensive end Jacob Leu and linebacker Dominic Melrose, a player Skutt coach Matt Turman says could potentially rush for 1,000 yards this season.
Other teams to watch
(In alphabetical order)
Preseason ratings out Aug. 21
Aurora (7-4, C-1 state quarterfinals, No. 6 final ranking): The Huskies move back into Class B this season with five offensive starters and eight defensive starters returning. Coach Kyle Peterson says junior running back/linebacker Mack Owens (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) has the best motor of any player he’s coached. He’ll be running behind an experienced offensive line led by another junior, Gage Griffith (6-0, 260).
Beatrice (3-6, unranked): Most of the seniors are entering their third year as starters, including senior all-state running back Brody Nelson, quarterback Bennett Crandall and the foursome of Elliott Jurgens, Kaden Glynn, Jace Pethoud and Diego Rodriguez at receiver. Fifteen starters return.
Bennington (7-4, B state quarterfinals, No. 6 final ranking): The Badgers are going to look different offensively with all-state quarterback Nick Bohn graduated after passing for 3,121 yards and 38 touchdowns a year ago. Eleven starters are back, led by senior running back/linebacker Tyler LeClair who had 50 tackles, 43 pass receptions for 446 yards, and seven TDs and 287 yards rushing and five more scores a year ago.
Blair (3-7, B state first round, unranked): The Bears bring back a dozen starters, headlined by senior all-state running back Dex Larsen, senior wide receiver/safety Nolan Osterhaus (four interceptions last season) and junior lineman Wyatt Ogle.
Elkhorn (3-6, unranked): After spending the past two years in Class A, the Antlers appear ready to challenge for a Class B state title with six starters back on offense and defense. Senior Gannon Gragert (6-4, 210) was the Class A all-state punter a year ago and is picking up college recruiting interest as a tight end and linebacker. Running back Aiden Young gives the Antlers a big-play threat in the ground game and Husker baseball recruit Drew Christo (6-4, 220) is a talented two-way player who can contribute at multiple positions. Coach Mark Wortman is entering his 41st season as head coach.
Hastings (8-3, B state quarterfinals, No. 7 final ranking): The Tigers bring back the most potent passing game in Class B in senior all-state quarterback Jarrett Synek and four players at wide receiver with starting experience, led by senior Carson Shoemaker. Eight starters are back on offense and seven more on defense.
McCook (5-5, B state first round, unranked): With 17 starters back (seven on offense, 10 on defense), the Bison looked poised to return to the upper echelon of Class B. Senior defensive end/fullback Alec Langan had 57 tackles a year ago with 10 for losses and five sacks while also rushing for just over 700 yards and six TDs.
Norris (7-4, B state quarterfinals, No. 8 final ranking): The Titans are one of the most experienced and talent-laden teams in Class B. Among the 19 returning starters are all-state linebacker Dylan Meyer, South Dakota linebacker recruit Matthew Medill (6-4, 200) and Miami (Ohio) tight end prospect James Carnie. The season opener at Elkhorn could tell a lot about the Titans this season.
Northwest (9-2, B state quarterfinals, No. 5 final ranking): Among the eight starters back are senior kicker Parker Janky (the top returning kicker in Class B) and senior lineman Brody Stutzman (6-2, 270).
Omaha Roncalli (9-3, B state semifinals, No. 4 final ranking): The Crimson Pride graduated nearly all of last year’s explosive passing game, including all-state quarterback Jack Dotzler. Roncalli will build the 2020 squad around all-state lineman Nolan Gorczyca.
Scottsbluff (12-1, B state runner-up, No. 2 final ranking): The core players of the Bearcats’ back-to-back state final teams have graduated, but all-state defensive end Nick Maag (47 tackles, nine for losses last season) leads six starters back on that side of the ball.
Waverly (10-2, B state semifinals, No. 3 final ranking): Junior all-stater Trevor Brown leads an experienced offensive line that will pave the way for a strong 1-2 punch at running back in seniors Evan Canoyer and Zane Schawang (1,022 yards rushing, six interceptions defensively).
Players to watch
RB/DB Brody Nelson, Beatrice, 6-0, 185, sr.: The all-stater had a breakout season a year ago when he rushed for 1,093 yards and seven touchdowns and registered 41 tackles defensively (four for losses) defensively.
RB/LB Dex Larsen, Blair, 5-9, 200, sr.: The all-stater looks to build off a standout junior season when he rushed 1,329 yards and 12 TDs and caught 20 passes for 222 yards.
RB/DB Aiden Young, Elkhorn, 5-9, 180, sr.: With 4.4-second speed in the 40-yard dash, Young, a four-year starter, might be the fastest player in Class B. He’s rushed for 1,399 yards and 12 TDs in his career.
QB Jarrett Synek, Hastings, 6-1, 200, sr.: As a junior all-stater, Synek passed for 2,524 yards and 15 TDs and rushed for 304 more and eight more scores. With almost all of his main targets back, Synek looks to post even bigger numbers this season.
WR Carson Shoemaker, Hastings, 5-7, 150, sr.: The all-stater is a threat to score every time he touches the ball and Shoemaker gets his opportunities both running and catching the ball. He hauled in 57 passes for 748 yards a year ago for nine TDs and rushed for 265 yards and two scores.
LB/FB Dylan Meyer, Norris, 6-1, 225, sr.: The all-stater was always around the ball last season with a team-high 141 tackles (12.8 per game) all while causing and recovering three fumbles. He also rushed for 234 yards and five TDs.
TE/DE James Carnie, Norris, 6-5, 220, sr.: Carnie’s college stock rose considerably in the offseason with Miami (Ohio) beating out several other MAC schools for his commitment. But Carnie is still on the radar screen of a number of Power Five schools, including Nebraska, as he’s put on 29 pounds since last season and lowered his 40 time from 5.1 seconds to 4.6. He caught 32 passes for 478 yards and four TDs a year ago, and expect that stat line to improve dramatically this season.
OL/DL Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli, 6-7, 260, sr.: Committed to Buffalo, the all-stater’s combination of strength and mobility makes him a dominant force on both sides of the ball this season for the Crimson Pride.
LB/FB Barret Liebentritt, Omaha Skutt, 6-0, 215, sr.: Liebentritt was the leading tackler on the SkyHawks’ state title last year. Skutt coach Matt Turman calls him a Super-State-type player who was already the leader of the defense last season in terms of making calls and checks. He’s also expected to play a bigger role offensively as both a ball carrier and pass receiver.
OL/DL Trevor Brown, Waverly, 6-3, 265, jr.: The all-stater has started since his freshman season, and he helped anchor a line that helped the Vikings rush for an average of 335 yards per game. Brown is coming back from offseason shoulder surgery, so it may take some time for him to round into form. Should be a Division I college recruit by next season.
RB/LB Evan Canoyer, Waverly, 5-8, 190, sr.: Canoyer will wrestle in college, but the all-stater is likely to make a huge mark in his final football season. He rushed for 700 yards and 18 touchdowns a year ago and figures to be a factor at linebacker this fall, as well.
Games to watch
A21: Hastings at Lincoln North Star.
A28: Norris at Elkhorn, North Platte at Aurora, Bennington at Northwest, McCook at Hastings, Omaha Skutt at Omaha Roncalli.
S3: Elkhorn at Omaha Roncalli.
S4: Aurora at Bennington, Hastings at Scottsbluff, Omaha Skutt at Waverly.
S10: Waverly at Elkhorn.
S11: Scottsbluff at Aurora, Beatrice at Blair, Bennington at Norris, Seward at Crete.
S18: Bennington at Omaha Skutt, Elkhorn at Blair, Waverly at Northwest.
S25: Beatrice at Norris, Blair at Bennington, Lexington at McCook, Northwest at Scottsbluff.
O2: Waverly at Beatrice, Elkhorn at Mount Michael Benedictine, Aurora at McCook, Omaha Roncalli at Blair, Gretna at Omaha Skutt.
O9: Aurora at Hastings, Elkhorn at Bennington.
O16: Northwest at Aurora, Omaha Roncalli at Bennington, Scottsbluff at McCook, Norris at Lincoln Pius X.
O22: Elkhorn at Omaha Skutt.
O23: Norris at Waverly, Hastings at Northwest.
