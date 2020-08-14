Class B football preview: Teams, players and games to watch in 2020

WR Carson Shoemaker, Hastings, 5-7, 150, sr.: The all-stater is a threat to score every time he touches the ball and Shoemaker gets his opportunities both running and catching the ball. He hauled in 57 passes for 748 yards a year ago for nine TDs and rushed for 265 yards and two scores.

LB/FB Dylan Meyer, Norris, 6-1, 225, sr.: The all-stater was always around the ball last season with a team-high 141 tackles (12.8 per game) all while causing and recovering three fumbles. He also rushed for 234 yards and five TDs.

TE/DE James Carnie, Norris, 6-5, 220, sr.: Carnie’s college stock rose considerably in the offseason with Miami (Ohio) beating out several other MAC schools for his commitment. But Carnie is still on the radar screen of a number of Power Five schools, including Nebraska, as he’s put on 29 pounds since last season and lowered his 40 time from 5.1 seconds to 4.6. He caught 32 passes for 478 yards and four TDs a year ago, and expect that stat line to improve dramatically this season.

OL/DL Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli, 6-7, 260, sr.: Committed to Buffalo, the all-stater’s combination of strength and mobility makes him a dominant force on both sides of the ball this season for the Crimson Pride.