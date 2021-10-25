Class B football playoffs: The storylines and players to know ahead of Friday's eight-game slate

Omaha Gross (4-5) at No. 2 Plattsmouth (9-0)

Beatrice (6-3) at No. 7 Scottsbluff (7-2)

Lexington (4-5) at No. 4 Aurora (7-2)

Players to watch

Dylan Mostek, Bennington: The state’s leading rusher is a big reason why Bennington is undefeated and the No. 1 seed in Class B. Mostek has scored 33 rushing touchdowns this season, meaning the all-time Class B single-season record of 37 rushing scores could fall this week. He’s found the end zone four times in over half of Bennington’s games this season, and a 130-yard effort in a 28-0 win over Blair was Mostek’s lowest yardage total of the season.

Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth: The only player which can come close to matching Mostek’s production, Meneses always has the big-play ability which comes in clutch this time of year. He has over 2,000 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns this season while averaging 8.7 yards per carry.

Gage Griffith, Aurora: A second-team Super-State selection last season for his skills along the offensive line, Griffith has led the charge for Aurora’s high-powered rush offense once again. The 6-foot-3 lineman makes an impact on defense, too, and is a state champion in the discus throw.