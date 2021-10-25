Class B football playoffs: The storylines and players to know ahead of Friday's eight-game slate

The Class B football playoffs begin Friday. With eight matchups to follow around the state, here’s the key information to know:
Game of the week: No. 10 Norris (4-5) at No. 5 Omaha Skutt (6-3)
Norris will face a difficult road challenge to begin its playoff journey, but the Titans' offense appears to be peaking at the right time. With wins over Crete and Lincoln Pius X, and a triple-overtime loss to Waverly in its last three games, Norris has averaged over 46.5 points per game. Both teams have excellent quarterbacks, with Cooper Hausmann leading the way for Norris and Caden Becker for Omaha Skutt.
The SkyHawks are coming off a Week 9 loss to Elkhorn but always seem to play their best during the playoffs. Despite a first-round playoff loss to Northwest last season, Omaha Skutt has won at least two playoff games in seven of the last 10 seasons.
Other matchups
(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds)
McCook (4-5) at No. 1 Bennington (9-0)
No. 9 Northwest (5-4) at No. 6 Waverly (6-3)
Omaha Roncalli (5-4) at No. 8 Seward (7-2)
York (5-4) at No. 3 Elkhorn (8-1)
Omaha Gross (4-5) at No. 2 Plattsmouth (9-0)
Beatrice (6-3) at No. 7 Scottsbluff (7-2)
Lexington (4-5) at No. 4 Aurora (7-2)
Players to watch
Dylan Mostek, Bennington: The state’s leading rusher is a big reason why Bennington is undefeated and the No. 1 seed in Class B. Mostek has scored 33 rushing touchdowns this season, meaning the all-time Class B single-season record of 37 rushing scores could fall this week. He’s found the end zone four times in over half of Bennington’s games this season, and a 130-yard effort in a 28-0 win over Blair was Mostek’s lowest yardage total of the season.
Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth: The only player which can come close to matching Mostek’s production, Meneses always has the big-play ability which comes in clutch this time of year. He has over 2,000 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns this season while averaging 8.7 yards per carry.
Gage Griffith, Aurora: A second-team Super-State selection last season for his skills along the offensive line, Griffith has led the charge for Aurora’s high-powered rush offense once again. The 6-foot-3 lineman makes an impact on defense, too, and is a state champion in the discus throw.
Sam Hartman, Northwest: One of the top quarterbacks in his class, Hartman makes Northwest a very tough team to figure. Not only can he pick apart defenses with his arm, but Hartman’s dual-threat ability allows him to make big plays when the Huskies need it most. Despite missing Northwest’s Week 6 game with an injury, Hartman has thrown for 1,509 yards and 18 touchdowns this season while running for another 824 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7