Class B football playoffs: The storylines and players to know ahead of Friday’s quarterfinal round

The Class B football playoffs move into the quarterfinal round Friday. With four matchups to follow around the state, here’s the key information to know:

Quarterfinal matchups

(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds)

No. 7 Waverly (7-3) at No. 1 Bennington (10-0), 7 p.m.

No opponent has come within 14 points of top-ranked Bennington since Aurora in Week 2, but that should change this week against a Waverly team that has impressed in recent weeks. The Vikings have the experience of three losses against other quarterfinal teams, and they’ve scored 49 or more points in each of the last three weeks. Both teams feature excellent offensive and defensive lines, making for a marquee playoff clash of strengths.

Prediction: Bennington 38, Waverly 35.

No. 8 Seward (8-2) at No. 3 Elkhorn (9-1), 4 p.m.