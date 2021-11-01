Class B football playoffs: The storylines and players to know ahead of Friday’s quarterfinal round

The Class B football playoffs move into the quarterfinal round Friday. With four matchups to follow around the state, here’s the key information to know:
Quarterfinal matchups
(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds)
No. 7 Waverly (7-3) at No. 1 Bennington (10-0), 7 p.m.
No opponent has come within 14 points of top-ranked Bennington since Aurora in Week 2, but that should change this week against a Waverly team that has impressed in recent weeks. The Vikings have the experience of three losses against other quarterfinal teams, and they’ve scored 49 or more points in each of the last three weeks. Both teams feature excellent offensive and defensive lines, making for a marquee playoff clash of strengths.
Prediction: Bennington 38, Waverly 35.
No. 8 Seward (8-2) at No. 3 Elkhorn (9-1), 4 p.m.
After overcoming Omaha Roncalli 21-19 last week, Seward now has an opportunity at winning two playoff games for the first time since 2001. Standing in its way is the defending state champion whose only loss has come to No. 1 Bennington. With a shutout of York last week, there’s no doubt that Elkhorn’s defense is playing at a championship level once again.
Prediction: Elkhorn 31, Seward 14.
No. 5 Omaha Skutt (7-3) at No. 2 Plattsmouth (10-0), 7 p.m.
Omaha Gross pushed Plattsmouth to a surprisingly close 19-13 win in the opening round, but style points go out the window at this time of the season. Omaha Skutt shut down a stellar Norris passing offense last week, but can the SkyHawks do the same against electric running back Christian Meneses?
Prediction: Plattsmouth 27, Omaha Skutt 21.
No. 7 Scottsbluff (8-2) at No. 4 Aurora (8-2), 7 p.m.
The only matchup of the quarterfinal round that is a rematch from earlier this season, Aurora’s 43-22 win over Scottsbluff in Week 3 launched its eight-game winning streak. The Huskies have rolled to easy wins over Seward and Lexington their last two times out, but Scottsbluff impressed in a blowout win over Beatrice as well.
Prediction: Aurora 41, Scottsbluff 31.
Players to watch
Dylan Mostek, Bennington: The Badgers’ electric running back scored just one rushing touchdown last week but is still in position to break a pair of Class B records this week. With 268 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns this week, Mostek can break the single-season yardage and rushing touchdown records.
Hayden Stec, Elkhorn: The Antlers have a pretty good running back, too, seen by Stec’s success running the ball against York last week. A key two-way contributor for Elkhorn, he’s a team leader with the knowledge of what it takes to win in the playoffs.
Brandt Pickrell, Omaha Skutt: One of the keys for Omaha Skutt’s defensive success is whether Pickrell can get to opposing quarterbacks. The 6-foot-3 junior gets a sack in most games while shutting down the run game at defensive end. He's also a key receiving threat at tight end.
Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff: Boyle had been tearing up defenses all season, but the sophomore running back delivered his best effort yet in the first round of the playoffs. He lit up Beatrice for 315 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and a similar effort could be needed to overcome Aurora.
— Luke Mullin
High school football Week 9 is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot
Week 9! Our team was out around the city and area to uncover all of the stories that came out of Friday night — here's what we got.
Well, that's a wrap. A wrap for all but 16 teams in Class A, that is.
The regular season wraps up this week.
Not one big rally, but two, and 'tears of joy' as No. 6 Waverly fights back for 3OT win at No. 10 Norris
The Vikings trailed by as many as 21 points in the second quarter and 14 in the fourth, but it left Norris High School a triple-OT winner.
‘Physically, they beat up on us’: No. 4 Creighton Prep smothers Noah Walters, dominates during 52-7 win over No. 9 Lincoln East
No single opponent has been able to stop Lincoln East quarterback Noah Walters this season. Then came Creighton Prep in Week 9.
Sintek threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores.
Lincoln Lutheran went into a Class C-2 road football game against Wilber-Clatonia on Friday night with two specific goals in mind.
Zach Fox brought down the big interception in the fourth quarter, and added a key snag on an onside kick attempt for good measure.
With Class A No. 5 Elkhorn South banged up at running back, the Storm turned to senior quarterback Will Skradis to carry the offensive burden.
‘It just felt good’: Behind Easton Weber’s six-touchdown first half, defending D-2 champion BDS rolls in playoff opener
Rolling in the first round of the playoffs is nothing new for BDS, and it was business as usual even after a few early-season stumbles.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7