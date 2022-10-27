Class B football playoffs: The games to watch and players to know ahead of Friday's action

There are two distinct gaps in Class B: that between the top five teams in the rankings and the rest of the class, and that between Bennington and everyone else. The Badgers, on a 22-game winning streak, will be tough to knock off their perch over their next month.

Game of the week

No. No. 8 Elkhorn North (6-3) at No. 9 Lincoln Pius X (5-4), 7 p.m.

The prize for the winner of this game? A likely matchup with a Bennington squad that would be on a 23-game winning streak should it beat 3-6 Beatrice in the first round. Still, a win for Pius X would be its first in the playoffs since 2015, Tim Aylward's final campaign on the Thunderbolt sideline. An Elkhorn North win would give the Wolves the first playoff victory in their short history.

Other matchups

(Note: Journal Star rankings are used instead of playoff seeds. All times Central.)

Beatrice (3-6) at No. 1 Bennington (9-0), 7 p.m.

Norris (4-5) at No. 5 Waverly (7-2), 7 p.m.

Grand Island Northwest (4-5) at No. 4 Elkhorn (7-2), 4 p.m.

Plattsmouth (4-5) at No. 2 Scottsbluff (8-1), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Blair (5-4) at No. 7 Omaha Skutt (6-3), 7 p.m.

Seward (6-3) at No. 6 York (6-3), 7 p.m.

Mount Michael (3-6) at No. 2 Omaha Gross (9-0), 7 p.m.

Players to watch

Trey Bird/Nick Colvert, Bennington: Pick whoever you want from the top offense in Class B. Bird has thrown for 1,649 yards and 25 touchdowns, running for 177 yards and three more scores. Colvert has rushed for 1,044 yards and 15 TDs and caught 16 passes for 211 yards and five touchdowns. As good a 1-2 punch as there is in the state.

Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff: The Bearcats' workhorse has followed his 1,774-yard sophomore season with 1,428 yards and counting this year. He and Scottsbluff quarterback Braeden Stull have combined for more than 2,200 yards in the Bearcats' ground-and-pound attack — about 84% of Scottsbluff's total rushing yards — and 31 of the Bearcats' 34 rushing touchdowns.

Jake Garcia, Omaha Gross: Gross is one of two remaining unbeatens in Class B largely because of Garcia. The senior is averaging 11 yards per carry while running for 1,287 yards and 14 touchdowns, and his 160.8 yards per game leads Class B. The threat of Garcia's legs has helped open things up for quarterback Colby Duncan, who has thrown for 1,166 yards.

Matt Bohy, Lincoln Pius X: Bohy is the first Pius X back since Taylor Kreifels in 2010 to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. If the Bolts are able to duplicate their physicality from last Friday's win over Norris, Bohy could be in for another big night against Elkhorn North.