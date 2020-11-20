Class B: Behind Gutschow and a key turnover before halftime, Elkhorn wins state title on home field

OMAHA — Elkhorn and Aurora were locked in a tightly contested Class B state championship game Friday, but a string of game-changing plays vaulted the No. 4 Antlers to a 42-19 victory and their first state title since 2011.

Aurora had the ball in the red zone and looked poised to break a 13-13 tie right before halftime but fumbled, and Elkhorn's DJ Robinson-Long recovered it to shift the momentum to the Antlers' sideline.

Elkhorn then marched down the field in five plays to open the second half, and quarterback Grant Gutschow scored one of his three rushing touchdowns to give his team the lead.

Gannon Gragert picked off Aurora quarterback Ethan Shaw on the ensuing drive, then caught a 22-yard fade route on fourth down for a score. The defense forced a three-and-out, and Nebraska walk-on recruit Aiden Young ran untouched for a 46-yard touchdown to break the game open at 35-13.

Elkhorn coach Mark Wortman said it was the fumble recovery at the end of the half that was key to sparking the run.

“That was one of the biggest plays of the game,” he said. “If they go up by seven at half, we’re struggling. That was huge. We kept saying, 'Stick with it, things happen, there are things like fumbles and interceptions,' so it was perseverance on our part.”