Class B: A quick recap of Omaha Skutt's thrilling triumph against Scottsbluff

A quick recap of Monday's Class B state championship game at Memorial Stadium.

Final: Omaha Skutt 21, Scottsbluff 20

Turning point: Facing fourth-and-goal at the Skutt 1-yard line with 9 seconds left until halftime, Scottsbluff goes for it, but Skutt brings pressure and Bearcats QB Sabastian Harsh is stopped short, preserving a 13-7 halftime lead for the SkyHawks. A play earlier, Harsh is ruled short of the goal line and the play was reviewed. It appears Harsh, reaching forward with the ball, may have crossed the goal line, but there was not enough evidence to overturn the initial call.

It was over when …: Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon slithered through the Scottsbluff defense for 7 yards on a critical fourth-and-2 with his team leading 21-20 and 57 seconds remaining in regulation, effectively sealing the outcome.

The star: Both quarterbacks are deserving of the nod — and not just for their play under center. Gordon threw for a touchdown, ran for another and recorded an interception on defense. Not to be outdone, Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh rushed a whopping 42 times for 216 yards and three scores, adding a head-turning 64-yard punt and an interception to boot.

Talking hardware: Omaha Skutt won its second straight state title, and fifth overall. The SkyHawks also won titles in 2005, 2013, 2014 and 2018.