Class A state football playoffs: Blocked extra point continues Vikings' unprecedent run as No. 16 seed

Last week it was a comeback. This week it was a block.
The No. 16 seed in the Class A state playoff bracket continues on.
Marsavion Watson blocked an extra point midway through the fourth quarter to help Omaha North hold off No. 9 North Platte 35-34 in the state quarterfinals Friday night in North Platte.
The Vikings, who started the season 0-5, have won six straight.
Omaha North took a 35-28 lead on Te'Shaun Porter's 8-yard touchdown run with 10 minutes remaining. North Platte (7-4) responded on Brock Roblee's 7-yard run to make it 35-34 with 6:32 remaining.
Then Watson blocked the extra point and the Vikings (6-5) were able to chew up most of the remaining clock.
Gretna 14, Elkhorn South 7: The No. 6 Dragons (10-1) erased a 7-0 halftime deficit behind a pair of touchdowns from junior Zane Flores.
Flores connected with Joe Roll for a 61-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to break a 7-7 tie. Flores also hit Tyson Boganowski for a 5-yard touchdown.
Gretna will host Omaha North in next week's state semifinals.
Bellevue West 52, Grand Island 20: LJ Richardson rushed for 171 yards and four touchdowns, and Luke Johannsen threw for 297 yards and two scores to lead the No. 2 Thunderbirds (10-1).
Johannsen completed 19 of 25 passes, including seven for 83 yards to Dae'vonn Hall. Seven players caught passes for the Thunderbirds, who will play No. 3 Omaha Westside in the state semifinals.
Grand Island finishes at 7-4.
Omaha Westside 42, Omaha Burke 3: Dominic Rezac rushed for 112 yards and scored on a 49-yard run, and he added two TD receptions to lead the Warriors (11-0) to a rout of the No. 7 Bulldogs (8-3).
Omaha Westside, which didn't play football last year because of the pandemic, has won 23 straight games.