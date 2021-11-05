Class A state football playoffs: Blocked extra point continues Vikings' unprecedent run as No. 16 seed

Last week it was a comeback. This week it was a block.

The No. 16 seed in the Class A state playoff bracket continues on.

Marsavion Watson blocked an extra point midway through the fourth quarter to help Omaha North hold off No. 9 North Platte 35-34 in the state quarterfinals Friday night in North Platte.

The Vikings, who started the season 0-5, have won six straight.

Omaha North took a 35-28 lead on Te'Shaun Porter's 8-yard touchdown run with 10 minutes remaining. North Platte (7-4) responded on Brock Roblee's 7-yard run to make it 35-34 with 6:32 remaining.

Then Watson blocked the extra point and the Vikings (6-5) were able to chew up most of the remaining clock.

Gretna 14, Elkhorn South 7: The No. 6 Dragons (10-1) erased a 7-0 halftime deficit behind a pair of touchdowns from junior Zane Flores.

Flores connected with Joe Roll for a 61-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to break a 7-7 tie. Flores also hit Tyson Boganowski for a 5-yard touchdown.

Gretna will host Omaha North in next week's state semifinals.