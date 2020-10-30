Class A state football playoff glance: No. 7 Kearney overcomes early deficit to hand No. 9 Gretna playoff loss

No. 7 Kearney erased a 14-0 deficit with a 17-point second quarter as the Bearcats held off No. 9 Gretna 30-28 in a Class A second-round playoff game in Gretna.

Coming out of halftime, Kearney quarterback Preston Pearson orchestrated a 70-yard touchdown drive to put the Bearcats up 24-14.

Gretna got a pick-six off Pearson to make it 24-21 but Kearney scored on a Zane Flores fumble to hold on for the win.

Omaha Westside 45, Grand Island 3: Dominic Rezac ran for 106 yards on 16 carries for two touchdowns as the No. 2 Warriors churned out 303 total yards rushing in Omaha.

Cole Payton added 108 yards on the ground, too, in addition to going 11 for 19 passing for 90 yards and two scores. Husker recruit Koby Bretz caught three receptions for 7 yards and a TD for Westside, which will face Lincoln East in the quarterfinals.

Elkhorn South 44, Fremont 0: Despite only leading 10-0 at halftime, the No. 4 Storm needed only 5 minutes, 50 seconds, to run away from the Tigers at home.

In that span, Cole Ballard ran for a 5-yard score, Sam Hoskinson returned an interception 35 yards and quarterback Dilan Krause scampered for 48 yards for a 31-0 Elkhorn South lead.