Class A state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Gretna, Omaha Westside

Omaha Westside could crown itself as a dynasty with back-to-back Class A championships, while challenger Gretna is seeking the first state title in school history.
Game info: 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Stadium, TV — NPM.
No. 6 Gretna
Record: 11-0.
Coach: Mike Kayl.
Road to the finals: First round—beat Lincoln East 59-42, quarterfinals—beat Elkhorn South 14-7, semifinals—beat Omaha North 34-0.
State playoff appearances: 25.
Impact players: QB Zane Flores, jr., 204-of-289 passing for 2,558 yards and 26 touchdowns; RB/LB Mick Huber, sr., 163 carries for 1,021 yards and 11 touchdowns, 93 tackles; WR/DB TJ Silliman, sr., 51 receptions for 508 yards and 4 touchdowns; WR/DB Joe Roll, jr., 42 receptions for 669 yards and 8 touchdowns; TE/DE Korver Demma, jr., 50 tackles, 7 sacks.
Bread and butter
Flores is one of the best quarterbacks in the state, and his stellar timing with wide receivers such as Silliman, Roll and Brayden Chaney helps Gretna move down the field efficiently. Huber is a two-way starter who makes a huge difference for Gretna defensively, an area where the Dragons have forced many interceptions but not fumbles.
No. 3 Omaha Westside
Record: 12-0.
Coach: Brett Froendt.
Road to the finals: First round—beat Papillion-La Vista South 49-0, quarterfinals—beat Omaha Burke 42-3, semifinals—beat Bellevue West 41-26.
State playoff appearances: 37; state titles in 1981, 1982, 2020.
Impact players: RB/DB Dominic Rezac, sr., 198 carries for 1,385 yards and 17 touchdowns; QB/DB Anthony Rezac, so., 62-of-85 passing for 1,007 yards and 19 touchdowns; WR/LB Grant Guyett, sr., 49 receptions for 770 yards and 17 touchdowns; WR/DB Caleb Benning, so., 66 tackles, 4 interceptions; WR/LB Tommy Connelly, sr., 77 tackles, 5 sacks.
Bread and butter
The Warriors have a never-ending list of dynamic playmakers on offense: running backs Rezac and Jahmez Ross, wide receivers Guyett and Carter Hogan, in addition to Rezac at quarterback. Their hard-hitting linebackers and ball-hawking secondary grind teams down over four quarters, often allowing Westside to run away with late wins.
