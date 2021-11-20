 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class A state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Gretna, Omaha Westside
0 Comments

Class A state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Gretna, Omaha Westside

  • 0
Omaha Westside, Omaha Burke

Omaha Westside's Dominic Rezac (left) rushes past Omaha Burke's Christian Jones in a Class A quarterfinal at Omaha Westside High School on Nov. 6.

 ANNA REED, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Westside could crown itself as a dynasty with back-to-back Class A championships, while challenger Gretna is seeking the first state title in school history.

Game info: 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Stadium, TV — NPM.

No. 6 Gretna

Record: 11-0.

Coach: Mike Kayl.

Road to the finals: First round—beat Lincoln East 59-42, quarterfinals—beat Elkhorn South 14-7, semifinals—beat Omaha North 34-0.

State playoff appearances: 25.

Impact players: QB Zane Flores, jr., 204-of-289 passing for 2,558 yards and 26 touchdowns; RB/LB Mick Huber, sr., 163 carries for 1,021 yards and 11 touchdowns, 93 tackles; WR/DB TJ Silliman, sr., 51 receptions for 508 yards and 4 touchdowns; WR/DB Joe Roll, jr., 42 receptions for 669 yards and 8 touchdowns; TE/DE Korver Demma, jr., 50 tackles, 7 sacks.

Bread and butter

Flores is one of the best quarterbacks in the state, and his stellar timing with wide receivers such as Silliman, Roll and Brayden Chaney helps Gretna move down the field efficiently. Huber is a two-way starter who makes a huge difference for Gretna defensively, an area where the Dragons have forced many interceptions but not fumbles.

No. 3 Omaha Westside

Record: 12-0.

Coach: Brett Froendt.

Road to the finals: First round—beat Papillion-La Vista South 49-0, quarterfinals—beat Omaha Burke 42-3, semifinals—beat Bellevue West 41-26.

State playoff appearances: 37; state titles in 1981, 1982, 2020.

Impact players: RB/DB Dominic Rezac, sr., 198 carries for 1,385 yards and 17 touchdowns; QB/DB Anthony Rezac, so., 62-of-85 passing for 1,007 yards and 19 touchdowns; WR/LB Grant Guyett, sr., 49 receptions for 770 yards and 17 touchdowns; WR/DB Caleb Benning, so., 66 tackles, 4 interceptions; WR/LB Tommy Connelly, sr., 77 tackles, 5 sacks.

Bread and butter

The Warriors have a never-ending list of dynamic playmakers on offense: running backs Rezac and Jahmez Ross, wide receivers Guyett and Carter Hogan, in addition to Rezac at quarterback. Their hard-hitting linebackers and ball-hawking secondary grind teams down over four quarters, often allowing Westside to run away with late wins.

From runner-up to state champion in wrestling, Sandhills/Thedford’s Reece Zutavern seeking the same improvement in D-2 football final
C-2 state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Norfolk Catholic, Archbishop Bergan
C-1 state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Pierce, Columbus Lakeview

From Omaha to the Sandhills, here's your one-stop for high school football semifinals coverage

The state championship picture became clear after a cold, windy night around the state Friday night. Relive some of the semifinals moments.

Aurora wipes away 10-point deficit in fourth quarter to defeat Omaha Skutt
High School Football

Aurora wipes away 10-point deficit in fourth quarter to defeat Omaha Skutt

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

The Huskies (10-2) dug themselves out of a hole and won nine straight games. They dug themselves out a 17-7 hole Friday.

Prep football semifinal glance: Seim stars as Cross County cruises past Hitchcock County
High School Football

Prep football semifinal glance: Seim stars as Cross County cruises past Hitchcock County

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

A roundup of the high school football state semifinal games Friday night.

‘I can’t explain how fun it is’: Three Rezacs part of scoring plays as Omaha Westside tops Bellevue West to return to Class A title game
High School Football

‘I can’t explain how fun it is’: Three Rezacs part of scoring plays as Omaha Westside tops Bellevue West to return to Class A title game

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

Three Rezac brothers — Anthony, DJ and Teddy — cracked the stat sheet in a big way as their Warriors overcame an early hiccup.

Nothing was going to stop Gretna from reaching its first football final. Not even Cinderella
High School Football

Nothing was going to stop Gretna from reaching its first football final. Not even Cinderella

  • MIKE PATTERSON Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
  • 0

Zane Flores threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, but the Dragons' defense stifling a high-scoring Omaha North bunch was the difference.

Norfolk Catholic’s ground and pound attack leads to victory over Wilber-Clatonia in the C-2 semifinals
High School Football

Norfolk Catholic’s ground and pound attack leads to victory over Wilber-Clatonia in the C-2 semifinals

  • CODY FREDERICK Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Behind a stellar rushing attack, No. 2 Norfolk Catholic controlled the clock and the game on their way to a 35-12 victory.

Archbishop Bergan — and its 'finish the fight' motto — runs past Ord in C-2 semifinal
High School Football

Archbishop Bergan — and its 'finish the fight' motto — runs past Ord in C-2 semifinal

  • RANDY SPEER Fremont Tribune
  • Updated
  • 0

Koa McIntyre threw three touchdowns despite the wind whipping across Heedum Field — and the Knights' defense did the rest.

Behind Mostek, Bennington beats Elkhorn to reach program's first-ever Class B title game
High School Football

Behind Mostek, Bennington beats Elkhorn to reach program's first-ever Class B title game

  • STEVE BEIDECK Omaha World-Herald correspondent
  • Updated
  • 0

Dylan Mostek turned in a 252-yard, three-touchdown performance to help lead the Badgers, who last played in a state final in 2007.

State football scores and schedule
High School Football
agate editor's pick

State football scores and schedule

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Here's a look at Friday's results across the state.

National News

Should winning team apologize for 106-0 high school football score?

  • Updated
  • 0

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News