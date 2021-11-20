Class A state football: A tale-of-the-tape look at Gretna, Omaha Westside

Omaha Westside could crown itself as a dynasty with back-to-back Class A championships, while challenger Gretna is seeking the first state title in school history.

Impact players: QB Zane Flores, jr., 204-of-289 passing for 2,558 yards and 26 touchdowns; RB/LB Mick Huber, sr., 163 carries for 1,021 yards and 11 touchdowns, 93 tackles; WR/DB TJ Silliman, sr., 51 receptions for 508 yards and 4 touchdowns; WR/DB Joe Roll, jr., 42 receptions for 669 yards and 8 touchdowns; TE/DE Korver Demma, jr., 50 tackles, 7 sacks.

Flores is one of the best quarterbacks in the state, and his stellar timing with wide receivers such as Silliman, Roll and Brayden Chaney helps Gretna move down the field efficiently. Huber is a two-way starter who makes a huge difference for Gretna defensively, an area where the Dragons have forced many interceptions but not fumbles.