Class A rewind: Omaha Westside 43, Gretna 41

The extra points from a wild Class A state football championship game Monday at Memorial Stadium.

Final: Omaha Westside 43, Gretna 41.

Turning point: Gretna scoring ... too soon.

The Dragons' defense buckled down and forced a three-and-out — a rarity on this night — when Omaha Westside took over possession with a 40-34 lead and 3:49 left in the game. Considering the way the Warriors' offense was humming all game, there was a legitimate chance the Dragons wouldn't see the ball again, but they did, setting up star quarterback Zane Flores with a shot to drive for a go-ahead score.

Flores promptly marched Gretna 75 yards on three plays, the biggest being a silky 54-yard strike dropped over a Warrior defender and into Blayke Moore's hands. On the next play, Isaiah Weber ran in for a 14-yard score, untouched, to give the Dragons a one-point lead.

But, as it turned out, the true turning point in this series wasn't that the Dragons drove the field for a go-ahead score, it was that Gretna ultimately scored too quickly.

Another key play came on third-and-1, snapped from the Gretna 38-yard line with less than a minute. Westside quarterback Anthony Rezac darted for a 4-yard gain, moving the chains and getting closer to Alvano's range.

Say the Warriors were stuffed at the line of scrimmage on that play. Would they have trotted Tristan Alvano out there for a kick of over 50 yards? If it sounds crazy, it's not. See below.

It was over when ...: Alvano booted a 45-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired. Alvano, one of the best kicking recruits in the nation, was just that Monday.

He has a walk-on offer from Nebraska. He might have something more when he checks his phone after the game. That is, if he isn't still running around the Memorial Stadium turf in jubilation, with his teammates chasing after him.

Quite a feeling, I'd imagine.

Game ball: How many do we have? How about Caleb Benning, who intercepted Flores twice in the first half, and caught 14 passes for 103 yards. Or, well, Flores, who slung it around for 414 yards and three touchdowns. Alvano was unreal, making kicks of 44, 50 (!), 26, 42 and, of course, the 45-yard game-winner. Are you serious, dude?

There are many more individual performances deserving of a game ball, too. This matchup was rich with college football talent, and struck a pleasant contrast to last year's gritty 7-3 game, which was enjoyable in its own way.

One last ball for the road goes to Moore, who dropped two potential game-turning catches in the second half. He responded by making key grabs down the stretch, including a 54-yarder in traffic to set up Gretna's go-ahead score.

Talking hardware: The Warriors are back on top of Class A. Westside last won the state title in 2020 and was runner-up in 2019 and 2021.