Class A rewind: Gretna edges Omaha Westside 7-3 in low-scoring championship
  • Updated
A quick recap of Tuesday's Class A state championship game at Memorial Stadium.

Final: Gretna 7, Omaha Westside 3.

Turning point: Zane Flores' 1-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown gave Gretna a 7-3 lead with 6:55 left in the game. After three quarters of neither team finding the end zone, the Dragons' score was set up by Flores' 53-yard pass to Joe Roll.

It was over when … : From the 5-yard line with two seconds left in regulation, Anthony Rezac's pass to the end zone went begging.

Game ball: Both defenses and both quarterbacks. Any other game, that's a stark contradiction. But, on this night, Flores went for 320 yards and Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac threw for 225 — yet both defenses made plays at the right time to keep the scoreboard dark. So, we'll allow it.

Talking hardware: This is Gretna's first-ever state football title.

