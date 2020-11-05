Class A quarterfinal Two-Minute Drill: Southeast, East vying to be first LPS team to reach the semifinals since 2016

Friday’s games
Class A
No. 7 Kearney (4-4) at No. 1 Bellevue West (6-0), Faiman Field, 6 p.m.: Kearney has had to overcome a tough early schedule with losses to No. 1 Bellevue West (49-14 in Week 5), No. 2 Omaha Westside and No. 5 Lincoln Southeast combined with a two-week quarantine because of COVID-19, but now the Bearcats seem to be playing their best football. Kearney took out No. 9 Gretna 30-28 on the road last week as Preston Pearson rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown, and threw a TD pass. The Bearcat defense also got in the act with a pick-six by Kaden Miller. Kearney will need more plays like that against a Bellevue West receiving group that might be the best ever assembled in Nebraska high school history.
No. 4 Elkhorn South (8-1) at No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (8-0), Seacrest Field, 7 p.m.: After a three-week gap between games, Southeast showed no rust in its solid 31-7 win against Columbus last Friday in the second round. Elkhorn South was just as impressive in its 44-0 blasting of Fremont as the Storm rushed for 386 yards behind its massive offensive line led by Nebraska recruit Teddy Prochazka.
No. 6 Creighton Prep (6-2) at No. 3 Millard South (7-1), Buell Stadium, 7 p.m.: Air Force quarterback commit TJ Urban once again has Millard South vying for a state championship, rushing for 745 yards and 11 touchdowns this season and passing for 656 and seven more scores. Prep has a Nebraska commit in tight end/defensive end AJ Rollins, but also one of the top all-around players in the state in wide receiver/defensive back Alex Bullock.
No. 8 Lincoln East (7-2) at No. 2 Omaha Westside (9-0), Phelps Field, 7 p.m.: Westside has not been challenged yet this season, and the all-state trio of quarterback Cole Payton, defensive back Avante Dickerson and lineman Cade Haberman are determined to improve on last year’s state runner-up finish. East will need to hit some big plays in the passing game to be competitive in this one.
