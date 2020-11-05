Class A quarterfinal Two-Minute Drill: Southeast, East vying to be first LPS team to reach the semifinals since 2016

Friday’s games

Class A

No. 7 Kearney (4-4) at No. 1 Bellevue West (6-0), Faiman Field, 6 p.m.: Kearney has had to overcome a tough early schedule with losses to No. 1 Bellevue West (49-14 in Week 5), No. 2 Omaha Westside and No. 5 Lincoln Southeast combined with a two-week quarantine because of COVID-19, but now the Bearcats seem to be playing their best football. Kearney took out No. 9 Gretna 30-28 on the road last week as Preston Pearson rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown, and threw a TD pass. The Bearcat defense also got in the act with a pick-six by Kaden Miller. Kearney will need more plays like that against a Bellevue West receiving group that might be the best ever assembled in Nebraska high school history.