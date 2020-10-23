 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class A playoff glance: Kearney rolls past Rockets; North Platte tops Links
View Comments

Class A playoff glance: Kearney rolls past Rockets; North Platte tops Links

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Kearney will move on to face Gretna next week after defeating Lincoln Northeast 46-6 in a Class A playoff opener in Kearney on Friday.

The Bearcats scored on their first two plays from scrimmage on touchdowns by Parker Wise and Jack Johnson. Kearney forced five turnovers, all of which led to touchdowns.

Xavier Gray scored a 4-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Rockets. 

North Platte 33, Lincoln High 14: North Platte won its first playoff game since 2004 to run past the Links at home.

Cody Wright led the Bulldogs on the ground, totaling 153 yards on 25 carries for three touchdowns.

North Platte will face off against Lincoln East next Friday. The game will be a rematch of the Oct. 9 game where Lincoln East won 21-7.

Prep football playoff schedule and results
Southwest holds off North Star in physical, 'hard-fought' Class A playoff opener
Grand Island dominates both sides of the ball to blank Bolts in playoff opener
High school football logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Watts, Burks lead Burke to first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News