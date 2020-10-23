Class A playoff glance: Kearney rolls past Rockets; North Platte tops Links

Kearney will move on to face Gretna next week after defeating Lincoln Northeast 46-6 in a Class A playoff opener in Kearney on Friday.

The Bearcats scored on their first two plays from scrimmage on touchdowns by Parker Wise and Jack Johnson. Kearney forced five turnovers, all of which led to touchdowns.

Xavier Gray scored a 4-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Rockets.

North Platte 33, Lincoln High 14: North Platte won its first playoff game since 2004 to run past the Links at home.

Cody Wright led the Bulldogs on the ground, totaling 153 yards on 25 carries for three touchdowns.

North Platte will face off against Lincoln East next Friday. The game will be a rematch of the Oct. 9 game where Lincoln East won 21-7.

