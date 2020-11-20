Class A: 'He's Superman' — Westside's Payton puts on heroic effort to hoist Westside over Storm

OMAHA — The No. 9 on Cole Payton’s chest looked a lot like an “S” on Friday night in the Class A state championship football game at Omaha Westside’s Phelps Field.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound left-handed senior all-state quarterback ran through tackle after tackle for 129 yards and three touchdowns, but proved to be just as effective through the air, passing for 218 yards and two more scores to lead the No. 2 Warriors to a 37-21 win over No. 4 Elkhorn South before an estimated 3,000 spectators.

And it was one play late in the second quarter that summarized the night for the North Dakota State recruit. Somehow Payton escaped the grasp of the Storm’s Carter Richardson, who had him sacked for a 10-yard loss with time quickly running out in the first half.

But the left-handed Payton kept churning, got away and then rolled left to find a wide-open Koby Bretz for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds left in the half which gave the Warriors (12-0) a 21-14 lead that they never relinquished.

“I knew Cole was going to get loose, I just needed to get open and he’d find me,” said Bretz, a Nebraska recruit whose 65-yard kickoff return after the Storm (10-2) tied the game at 14 set up the late first-half score.

“Cole can do anything; he’s Superman.”